Election Day is no more.
Today in the United States, there is election season. Campaigning continues, with electioneering and voting existing side by side during the season.
In New Mexico, absentee voting started this week. Election season continues through the absentee voting period — including in person at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Broader early voting opens Oct. 17 and finally, on Nov. 3, traditional Election Day will arrive, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The election usually ended that night, with the nation finding out the results — of the race for president, U.S. senators and other offices on a general election ballot — before midnight.
This election season might not end for days or weeks after the voting is completed. Counting millions of absentee ballots could take more time than voters expect — but that’s not a signal of a problem, it’s an indication that people turned out to determine the future of the country. Counting every vote takes time, and ensuring every vote is counted is worth whatever effort is necessary. Have patience, citizens. All votes must be counted.
Because voting early is so important in this time of pandemic — not to mention out-and-out threats by the sitting president to send poll “watchers” to supervise (or intimidate) voters — The New Mexican will run its endorsements for this election earlier than in past years.
Traditionally, endorsements ran in newspapers before Election Day, with a recap on the Tuesday people turned out to vote. Then, when early voting became established, our endorsements generally began around the period when early voting began.
This year, we begin making public our endorsements today, well before Oct. 17 when early voting starts at additional sites.
As in past years, our endorsement process involves a combination of candidate interviews, reading their positions and listening to interviews from radio or watching TV debates. We are not meeting personally with candidates because of the coronavirus. We conducted numerous Zoom and telephone interviews, but we also are making choices based on positions and records.
First in endorsements are judicial races. The Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and retention elections for judges are on the ballot. The good news for voters is they have choices in the races for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, with well-qualified candidates from both parties. But Republicans are running as a slate, always an issue if you want to vote on candidates individually.
Shannon Bacon and David K. Thomson, both Democrats, sit on the New Mexico Supreme Court. Bacon was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019 and, under New Mexico’s system of choosing judges, must run in the first general election after that appointment. She has served as a 2nd Judicial District Court judge and has been the presiding civil judge. At District Court, Bacon handled thousands of cases, experience that has served her well on the Supreme Court.
Thomson also has years as a District Court judge under his belt. He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019 and, like Bacon, had to receive the approval of the nonpartisan Judicial Nominating Commission. Such a recommendation means their credentials, temperament and experience have been considered. These candidates have been vetted.
During this time of great stress, the Supreme Court has stepped up to establish rules to keep the courts operating during the pandemic, while at the same time issuing fair-handed decisions on many questions concerning the governor’s public health orders, primary election balloting and other pandemic issues.
New Mexicans can be reassured in their Supreme Court — its justices operate by examining facts, applying the law and coming to a decision based on both.
For the New Mexico Supreme Court:
Position 1: Shannon Bacon
Position 2: David K. Thomson
Also on the ballot are three open positions on the Court of Appeals. We were impressed with the quality of judicial candidates and believe voters benefit when there are choices. Gertrude Lee, a Republican running for Position 2, is someone who, if she does not succeed this time, should continue gaining experience and try again.
Still, the work of the appeals court is heavy, with experience a key factor right now. The Democratic candidates running sit on the court, all having been vetted by the Judicial Nominating Commission before being appointed. These judges have demonstrated a strong work ethic, intelligence and determination to apply the law to the set of facts before them.
For the New Mexico Court of Appeals, here are our endorsements:
Position 1: Zach Ives
Position 2: Shammara H. Henderson
Position 3: Jane B. Yohalem
On the ballot for retention is Court of Appeals Judge Jacqueline Medina. Vote in favor of retention.
Finally, voters will decide whether to retain a number of First Judicial District Court judges. The New Mexico Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission has reviewed the performance of these judges. Two judges, Jason Lidyard and Maria Sanchez-Gagne, had insufficient time in office to receive a rating. The other five judges all received a favorable recommendation from the commission. We endorse retention for all District Court judges.
