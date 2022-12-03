Not enough offenders are being convicted of DWI in the First Judicial District.
That’s just a fact.
The New Mexico Judiciary Annual Statistical Report on DWI Court Dispositions for 2021 shows the conviction rate for DWI cases in Santa Fe Magistrate Court was 30.4 percent, with a dismissal rate of 69.4 percent.
Like with all statistics, however, there is more to this story. The deeper tale begins with a district attorney — Mary Carmack-Altwies — who was frustrated at what kept happening when DWI cases went to trial. Too many were dismissed; the DA’s Office’s conviction rate had fallen to 43 percent in 2019.
The cases, seemingly so simple, can be more complicated than they seem. Many elements make up a prosecution; all must be collected in time to meet strict court-ordered deadlines. Don’t have the certification of the machine that performed the blood alcohol test on the impaired driver? Your case could be dismissed because prosecution can’t prove the test was accurate.
Making matters worse, technology that should make gathering and sharing evidence easier isn’t always compatible between agencies. Staffing is an issue, too. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are overwhelmed with work; collecting evidence sometimes falls to the wayside after a long day. And so on.
So Carmack-Altwies began dismissing cases to avoid the ticking clock, promising to refile them when the case was solid.
To that end, all cases are reviewed by an expanded intake team. Previously, the DA’s Office had only one attorney and two or three support staff gathering discovery, the evidence in a case. Currently, six attorneys and eight or nine staffers are doing the job. This team quickly sees which cases lack vital pieces of evidence, such as dash or lapel camera videos.
If evidence is missing, the case is dismissed to be refiled later. If officers and deputies don’t produce the necessary elements, the case eventually is dropped altogether.
The approach has been controversial. To many, it seemed as simple as this: The district attorney is failing to prosecute DWI vigorously.
That’s not what is happening.
Still, prosecutors in the new system need to become faster at refiling the cases. Currently, it can take five or seven months to gather all the evidence necessary to pursue a case. That delay means a suspected drunken driver is not held accountable quickly; that person still could be driving drunk and abusing alcohol.
Another problem: It’s possible suspected offenders aren’t getting the help they need. A person driving drunk often is an alcohol abuser. Getting arrested and facing jail time means there’s an opportunity for court-ordered treatment and installation of an interlock device on a vehicle, all designed to protect the individual and the public.
It’s clear all law enforcement agencies must refocus attention on gathering the elements of the case in a timely fashion.
Prosecutors need their cases with most or all evidence available; they have to prepare their prosecution strategy, and defense attorneys need the materials to ready a defense. Prosecution-ready cases would mean the DA could pursue a conviction or plea deal immediately — thus ending monthslong delays and lessening the potential for dismissals on technicalities.
What Carmack-Altwies has done with her policy is uncover faults in the justice system. She then went to work fixing her end, and is even asking for funding for two systems to improve even more — one would allow instant access to law enforcement evidence and the second would help track case outcomes more clearly.
So, there is some progress. But it’s an approach that bears a close watch, because DWI remains a scourge in the First Judicial District and throughout New Mexico. Which means the DA and all of law enforcement will be on the hook to improve the evidence-collection system.
Only then will statistics tell the full story.