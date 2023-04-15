If the Earth is our mother, her children need to do better by her.

From using fewer goods and products, to recycling plastic and cardboard, to driving less or buying an electric car, humans can reduce their footprints on this planet. Earth Day, April 22, is the perfect time to consider how to make a difference.

Truth be told, improving the state of the planet requires more than individual action. Government and large corporations must act to reverse or slow global warming. Institutions that release the majority of greenhouse gases heating the planet have to change to avert disaster.

