If the Earth is our mother, her children need to do better by her.
From using fewer goods and products, to recycling plastic and cardboard, to driving less or buying an electric car, humans can reduce their footprints on this planet. Earth Day, April 22, is the perfect time to consider how to make a difference.
Truth be told, improving the state of the planet requires more than individual action. Government and large corporations must act to reverse or slow global warming. Institutions that release the majority of greenhouse gases heating the planet have to change to avert disaster.
The goal is clear: Keep temperatures from rising by more than 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit — 1.5C is the target — by 2050. The Paris Accord formalized the initiative, with countries across the planet pledging to reduce emissions 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
So far, progress is slow.
At the local level, there’s little individuals can do to persuade China or India to reduce use of fossil fuels, keys to reaching the Paris Accord goals. The U.S. also bears major responsibility: 79% of the nation’s energy still comes from nonrenewable sources.
Even so, individual action is essential.
Toward that end, there is one thing every person in Santa Fe County can do to make a difference: Stop using public lands, parks, arroyos or the side of the road as a dump.
Look at the damage dumping causes.
At the Caja del Rio, where advocates are seeking greater federal protection for some 100,000 acres of sacred sites and wild areas, the trash problem is at crisis levels. The same holds true for the state’s land grants, as New Mexican reporter Robert Nott found.
The acreage at the Caja del Rio is managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, but resources are stretched thin. It’s an often lawless area, suffering from illegal dumping, drug deals, illegal dumping and vandalism of cultural sites.
Greater federal protection is overdue. Until that happens, Santa Fe County, along with federal managers and nearby tribal officials, should develop strategies to reduce dumping in the short term. Start with more frequent patrols by law enforcement, and be strategic.
While the Caja del Rio matters, the problem is at crisis levels in many parts of the county or state. Trash is not just unsightly; it pollutes.
Meanwhile, governments have to find ways to make it easier and cheaper to dump unwanted goods. That means longer hours at transfer stations and landfills — including Sunday hours — and finding a way to pay for dumps that relies more on taxes and less on user fees. By making landfill runs cheaper, the problem eases.
It’s also time to consider increasing fines for illegal dumping. Under state law, certain types of dumping are fourth-degree felonies; prosecutions will help show the seriousness of taking trash to the countryside and leaving it to disintegrate.
With the Caja del Rio Landfill and the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station, there should be no reason to dump illegally. Patrons can recycle plastic, cardboard and glass. Green waste is turned into mulch, which residential customers can pick up for free (learn more at sfswma.org). Electronic and hazardous waste can be disposed of properly at the landfill as well. The landfill offers a number of free disposal days; there’s a calendar with dates and times on the website.
People have the power to improve the environment. Obviously, it starts by reducing trash, and that’s easy. Don’t toss the gum wrapper out the window. Pick up cigarette butts. If you’re shooting, gather shell casings before you leave. Pack out your refuse after a day outdoors.
In other words, stop littering. Stop dumping. Love the Earth — she’s our mother, right?