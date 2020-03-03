City of Santa Fe leaders want to slow panhandling around town, but that’s no easy task — numerous court rulings have protected requests for money as a form of free speech under the U.S. Constitution. Governments legally can’t ban panhandling.
However, there’s nothing to stop cities — including Santa Fe — from putting up signs to discourage folks from giving money to beggars. That’s right. Don’t forbid panhandlers. Just remind people who might otherwise reach in their pockets that there are other ways to help those who are down on their luck.
Ten signs are being placed around town at busy intersections, part of what is being called a pilot project to redirect giving where it can do the most good. Their message — Don’t give to panhandlers — is simple. The signs say: “Say no to panhandling” and “Give to local charities,” with the universal circle-and-bar symbol for “no” underscoring the point.
Don’t know where to give? In a news release about the initiative, the city suggested The Life Link, The Food Depot, Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, and St. Elizabeth Shelter and Supportive Housing. All are agencies that help the hungry and displaced. Donors have the comfort of knowing that money will go to people truly in need; with on-the-street panhandlers, it’s difficult to know how the money will be used or whether it’s a scam.
The move to discourage giving to panhandlers comes as the city is seeking more broadly to assist people who lack permanent shelter. Directing aid toward the agencies that work directly with people in need can make a difference in the long run. People can receive help finding shelter, food, substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling and jobs.
For the charitable at heart, people who want to help individuals, there is always the option of packaging toiletries — think toothpaste, a toothbrush, soap and a comb — in a baggie to hand out instead of money. In the bags, leave information with contact information for agencies where individuals can find help.
Santa Fe County, for example, keeps a master list of places to find assistance; copies in English and Spanish are available online at sharenm.org/santa-fe, or call 505-992-9849. Again, the idea is to put people in contact with services designed to help them change their lives.
We would encourage the city to make other signs discouraging panhandling. Put them in storefront windows in parts of town where panhandling is common — whether downtown or by gas stations in other parts of town. Keep reinforcing the message that there are other, better ways to help our neighbors.
Meanwhile, the city is continuing work on its Built for Zero project, which aims to eliminate homelessness by meeting individuals where they are — looking at each case, rather than offering one-size-fits all solutions. This initiative shows real promise in addressing structural problems, rather than simply dealing with symptoms.
City leaders also are working to create a central fund designed to meet the needs of people facing a housing, transportation or food crisis. Such an effort can help prevent people from losing their homes in the first place.
And that has to be the long-term goal: preventing homelessness while, at the same time, connecting people already on the streets with help so they can find their way to a more comfortable life.
As for panhandling, here’s the bottom line: It’s legal. But the practice will continue only so long as people keep giving money. Once the money dries up, panhandlers will move along — the grifters off to another scam and the truly needy to agencies offering the sorts of help that can change lives.
By discouraging panhandling, Santa Fe and its generous residents can direct their attention to lasting solutions — a goal we can all embrace.
