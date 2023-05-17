Expanding the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum is a rare opportunity for downtown Santa Fe. That’s why news that Santa Fe-based DNCA Architects will design the museum building is exciting — this is a team that should understand the importance of respecting local ambience and culture.
The new campus, scheduled to open in 2026, will be located on the 100 block of Grant Avenue and include a 54,000-square-foot building. Of that, 32,000 square feet will be at street level, with 22,000 square feet below ground for collections care. Almost an acre of community green space will be included as part of the campus. Currently, the museum’s Education Annex and other properties occupy the site.
Obviously, this will bring significant change to the historic Santa Fe Plaza district. Already, museum officials have been holding meetings to receive input and feedback, information they plan to incorporate as the project moves forward. More will occur in the weeks and months ahead.
Having a Santa Fe firm chosen to design the museum — which will be a top attraction the day it opens — should help showcase the creative energy of the region that drew the acclaimed painter in the first place. A local firm, too, will have connections with local businesses and tradespeople. Building a $75 million museum campus in the heart of downtown, then, becomes not just creative expression but an economic engine to enrich the city.
Other partners in the project include Reed Hilderbrand Landscape Architects, community green space; Bradbury Stamm Construction; Thinc Design, exhibition theme development; and Gluckman Tang Architects, original schematic design. Of those, Bradbury Stamm is local.
DNCA Architects was selected in part because museum officials say they wanted architects who understand Santa Fe’s “pride of place.” What’s more, DNCA has designed art museums in New Mexico, giving designers understanding of what museums need and how to work with the dry Southwestern climate.
Headed by architect Devendra N. Contractor, DNCA is the architect for the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary opening in September. The firm also designed the new Nene & Jamie Koch Comprehensive Movement Disorder Center and Senior Health Center at the University of New Mexico. All of this is essential experience in managing a large endeavor.
While construction occurs — it is scheduled to begin in 2024 — the original museum, 217 Johnson St., will remain up and running. Museum officials say they don’t know what will happen to that building yet. It opened in 1997, and since the beginning, has been one of the top draws not just in Santa Fe but all of New Mexico.
That’s because Georgia O’Keeffe, the museum’s namesake, was more than just a painter. Before the term was coined, she was an influencer, an iconic figure who lived life on her own terms. Her paintings captured New Mexico’s expansiveness, creating meditations on our mountains, bones, flowers and sky. Just the view out her patio — that familiar black door — is well-known to art lovers around the world.
Now the museum honoring her life and work is growing. Just as O’Keeffe honored New Mexico with her work, this new campus — done right — will enrich the heart of Santa Fe.