Expanding the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum is a rare opportunity for downtown Santa Fe. That’s why news that Santa Fe-based DNCA Architects will design the museum building is exciting — this is a team that should understand the importance of respecting local ambience and culture.

The new campus, scheduled to open in 2026, will be located on the 100 block of Grant Avenue and include a 54,000-square-foot building. Of that, 32,000 square feet will be at street level, with 22,000 square feet below ground for collections care. Almost an acre of community green space will be included as part of the campus. Currently, the museum’s Education Annex and other properties occupy the site.

Obviously, this will bring significant change to the historic Santa Fe Plaza district. Already, museum officials have been holding meetings to receive input and feedback, information they plan to incorporate as the project moves forward. More will occur in the weeks and months ahead.

