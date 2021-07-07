Republican state Rep. Rebecca Dow has announced she will run for governor, and her candidacy offers the opportunity for Republicans to remember their roots — conservative values, fiscal prudence and common sense — while distancing the party from the Trumpian poison that threatens to strangle the GOP.
Dow hails from Truth or Consequences, bringing a south-of-Santa Fe-and-Albuquerque mindset, along with an understanding of rural voters and the concerns of residents outside the big population areas. Her voice will add to the debate in the GOP primary for governor, which is getting crowded.
Already announced are former congressional candidate Karen Bedonie, Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, retired teacher Tim Walsh, and investment adviser and West Point graduate Greg Zanetti.
A heavily populated primary could raise excitement among GOP voters. Competition in politics tends to do that.
And putting up competition, whether in a race for governor or a county commission seat, is too often neglected by local Republicans. The state GOP needs to field candidates for all the statewide races, and not just for the general election. The party needs to generate interest in its primaries as well.
Both the state auditor and attorney general races will feature open seats, without incumbents to push out. A vibrant field could groom candidates for future faces and occasionally, can lead to an upset even in a place where statewide Republican officeholders are extinct. The state's congressional delegation has only one Republican, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, from the 2nd Congressional District.
Elections that serve voters and lead to improved governing must start at the local level. After competitive primaries, Democrats in Santa Fe County too often run unopposed in November.
That’s the wrong way to approach politics and in the end, bad for government, because it lessens the opportunity for compromise and only hardens the far edges of party dogmas already out of control.
While resources should be funneled to candidates with a decent shot at winning, grassroots efforts take sweat, not dollars. Every few elections, an upset can make the longshot effort worthwhile. Española has a GOP mayor, Javier Sánchez. Yes, it’s a nonpartisan office, but a Republican running a heavily Democratic city didn’t happen by chance. It took work and a candidate unafraid of the odds.
Which brings us back to Dow and the Republican field for governor.
Incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is clearly an early favorite to win reelection, but she has hit her share of political roadblocks as the reality of longterm COVID-19 restrictions began to chafe on segments of the population. State Republicans have fought her every step of the way and are betting that residents sick of restrictions and worried about their pocketbooks might give their side another look.
Dow’s first news release wasted no time in taking takes shots at the governor, with swipes at character and criticism of her handling of the pandemic. If that's her opening shot, expect plenty of others. But at the end of the day, Republican candidates will have to ask one another — and convey to voters — just how they're going to be different. Attacking the incumbent is easy; explaining how you'll govern is hard.
Still, Dow told The New Mexican: “I want it to be a message of hope. I really am not running to trash the governor. It’s just time for change.”
That’s up to voters, of course. But at least they will have choices, and that’s how a minority party can remain alive.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Excellent editorial. Thank you, Inez and the New Mexican.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.