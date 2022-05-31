As PNM maneuvers its exit from the coal-fired San Juan Generation Station near Farmington, its plan for leaving is being opposed by environmental and consumer groups who claim the utility is attempting to double-bill customers for stranded, or remaining, costs at the plant.
The company is doing that, they claim, by changing its approach in how it plans to cover debt on the power plant as it departs the facility.
And it's not just enviromentalists and pro-consumer groups who are raising a ruckus. Public Regulation Commission staffers and the state Attorney General's Office also made the same contention.
In testimony last week before the commission, PNM officials contended their plan is fair and fits the situation.
Go figure.
It’s about timing — PNM wants to postpone issuing low-interest bonds to cover the plant’s remaining debt until after a rate increase takes place in 2023 or early 2024, rather than when the utility leaves the plant. The first exit begins in June with a second departure at the end of September.
The customer will pay through bills and then again, when customers fund PNM’s long-term, low-interest bonds allowed under the 2019 Energy Transition Act.
PNM officials claim there is no change in strategy.
That’s almost beside the point.
Paying higher prices on bills and then paying through bonds is paying twice, however you slice it. Whether that was the plan all along or a new strategy, customers are on the hook for decisions made by utility officials.
Yes, the utility company — like everyone — is struggling because of pandemic-caused delays. PNM argues the progress of its commission-reviewed rate increase was thrown off by COVID-19 and its efforts to merge with Avangrid. That merger was turned down by PRC and is being appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Because of delays, PNM says issuing the $360 million in bonds when it receives approval for a rate increase only makes sense — officials say they just didn’t communicate their strategy well enough. To PNM officials, keeping rates low will save customers money, even if customers pay later.
For now, all parties are being asked to provide briefs on the matter so the PRC can make a decision — quickly. With PNM’s departure from the San Juan Generating Station starting this month, time is fast expiring.
Rather than spending time telling critics how wrong they are, PNM needs to rethink its strategy. PNM needs to listen.
Sometimes, when everyone says you are wrong, you are.