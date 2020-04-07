For anyone not taking seriously the limitations of living during a pandemic, actions by state and local governments in recent days have underscored this message: Stay home.
The next few weeks offer our last, best chance to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. If we want to protect our health care workers, save lives of the sick and their caregivers and stop the collapse of the medical system, now is the opportunity.
That’s why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tightened her orders governing the operations of businesses — liquor stores, auto dealerships and payday loan companies are the latest businesses being told to close.
Only what are termed essential businesses — and no, that is not always logical — are allowed to be open right now, with instructions to keep human contact to a minimum.
For example, someone who uses a bike for transportation and needs it repaired will drop it off outside the shop. Restaurants are shut for dining, and have been for some time, but food still can be picked up curbside or delivered. Grocery stores have remained open, but there are big changes in the works for how they operate starting this week, both across the state and in Santa Fe specifically.
Mayor Alan Webber on Monday issued emergency restrictions for grocery stores, supermarkets and farmers markets — banning the use of reusable bags and limiting how many people can be inside. Shoppers are being told to limit trips to one per week — no family outings, either — and to cover their faces in public.
After weeks of telling people masks don’t do any good, the thinking now is that wearing a mask protects everyone; many people with COVID-19 have no symptoms and don’t know they are shedding viruses. Thus, a mask protects other people.
Expect to see people out and about resembling wanted posters from the Old West — many people are tying bandanas around their noses and mouths since manufactured masks are hard to come by. Please, businesses that are open, don’t ask customers to remove their masks. Anecdotal social media reports, both from big-box stores and convenience shops, have commented on customers being told to take off the masks or else. That’s just dumb.
If we’re all in this together, everyone involved — from the business owner to the clerk at the counter — needs to know the recommendations. And all of us need to take them seriously or face more restrictions on what we can and can’t do.
On Tuesday, the city announced that it will be shutting down playgrounds in parks and closing basketball courts and skate parks. Surfaces are places to pick up germs; that’s why equipment has been targeted. What’s more, anyone who has driven by basketball courts or skate parks has seen bunches of people congregating. There has been little social distance in the open air, and that’s not safe.
Right now, the trails and actual parks themselves remain open — something for which housebound people should be grateful. Walking is a wonderful stress-reliever, especially when so many options for entertainment are closed.
However, if people who use parks and trails — whether in the city or elsewhere — do not make more of an effort to stay distant, we can see the day when those are shut down. Be smart and don’t blow it.
Other governments have closed parks, including some area pueblos. The town of Taos has imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. for the time being.
All area leaders are clear: To stop the spread of this disease, people need to stay home. If residents do just that, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus. That, after all, is our common goal.
