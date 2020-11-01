So much focus over the past few months has been on electoral politics, from the presidency down to races for U.S. Senate to the state Legislature or county commission. And while that’s essential to our nation’s health, Americans can’t forget about the work that remains when the voting is done.
There’s the important job of lobbying for public policy, reminding lawmakers that voters matter all year round, not just at election time. We protest injustice, show up at county commission meetings to protect neighborhoods or ask school board officials for more resources for children. Citizenship is hard work.
Somehow, in New Mexico, all the work that goes into electing, lobbying and otherwise working on public policy leaves us tired for other important efforts. Take picking up trash in public spaces, along streets, in parks, arroyos — all over town and country.
We don’t. And the littering ways of drivers and pedestrians makes it hard for governments to keep up, even during normal times.
While we would like to see city, county and state crews all do better at keeping New Mexico trash-free, they would have a better chance at success if people stopped treating the countryside like their personal trash cans.
Federal forests are not immune, with dog waste, empty beer cans and other trash tossed or left behind on trails. In heavily used campsites, even trash that makes its way to a proper can may become a problem; pickup often isn’t frequent enough.
On highways, New Mexicans have a bad habit of tossing trash out the window. It’s a contradiction for people who love to say how much they love the land.
It’s not just candy wrappers or fast-food bags tossed out the window, either. People who can’t afford landfill fees — or don’t want to pay them — take old sofas and dump them in arroyos. Don’t want your washing machine? Just drop it off alongside the road.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, bicycle riders, led by former Gov. Gary Johnson, would ride across the state promoting trash pickup. Participants in the Trek for Trash picked up 640,000-plus pounds of litter. That’s an effort the state should bring back once we are past the pandemic and other current crises.
Individually, New Mexicans need to stop trashing the land.
Just drive around Santa Fe County. Out past the Santa Fe airport, where people go to shoot guns on Bureau of Land Management property, the range is littered with old targets, shells and shot-up cans. It’s disgusting.
Open land across from the new Pulte homes in south Santa Fe features dirt roads across from the houses — take a drive on the roads, and mini-dumps aren’t hard to find.
It’s as though any empty space is open season for people with unwanted items to unload.
And so it goes in all parts of Northern New Mexico. Trash tossed along the roads. Litter cluttering our forests. Miniature bottles or needles thrown in the parks. Ugly items left in the arroyos.
It’s a way of life, but one that needs to go.
On the Santa Fe Plaza, citizens have showed up, unasked, to pick up trash, most recently Oct. 13 when two anonymous men came to clean up. That’s a beautiful gesture. Newcomers to Santa Fe have started gathering trash along the river trail by Alameda Street. We’ve seen groups of students carrying bags of litter out of neighborhood arroyos.
All of this is encouraging, but even better than picking up trash — whether by government or individual — is for people to stop tossing the trash in the first place. New Mexico is too beautiful a place to be trashed, especially by those who profess to love this Land of Enchantment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.