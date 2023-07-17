New Mexico should not join in the attacks on wildlife happening across the West as more and more hunters are being allowed to capture and kill iconic animals such as black bears and cougars.
Yet leaders of our state Department of Game and Fish are considering increased hunting limits for black bears and cougars as a means of controlling what they say is a growing population.
The department says human intervention is necessary to rein in populations of the bears and big cats. Currently, statewide hunting limits are 580 cougars and 804 bears in a season, with the overall kill limit at 8% to 12% for a mature population of bears and 17% to 24% for cougars. Other limits exist, too. For example, hunters can’t kill cubs or kittens or mothers with them.
Wildlife advocates say bears and cougars tend to regulate their own numbers. A mother bear that is pregnant will abort her fetus if she can’t find food. The predators, too, are essential in taming the elk and deer populations. Taking too many out of the picture weakens the ecosystem, and human intervention often can go awry. That’s true even with the best intentions.
But humans, in New Mexico and elsewhere, have a history of seeking to slaughter predator animals rather than preserve them. We live uneasily alongside them, especially when they are going after livestock.
In 2019, the State Game Commission adopted rules to prohibit trapping or snaring cougars, a shameful policy. The state should not regress. Allowing more of the big cats to die at the hands of hunters who simply want to test their skills at tracking and killing would be a step backward.
According to the national Mountain Lion Foundation, which tracks the state of mountain lions across the country, New Mexico’s “hunting quotas far exceed sustainable thresholds established by mountain lion experts and continue to threaten the health and stability of cougars.” That’s before increasing the limits.
As for bears, the majestic creatures already are under great stress because of human intrusion into their territory and a drought that has reduced their food sources. Rather than increases in hunting, humans instead can learn to interact more sensibly with bears. Many Santa Fe residents have experienced the uncomfortable feeling of being awakened by the sound of a bear eating from a dog dish or bird feeder — we are learning, slowly, to put food in containers that can’t be broken into. It’s also essential, in areas where bears frequent, to keep trash secure. The more bears stay away from humans and human habitat, the safer they — and we — are.
Hunting can have a role in controlling predators, but Game and Fish officials must make a stronger case — use science and share the studies that show populations are growing to large — that expanding limits is the way to achieve those goals.
States like Montana, Idaho and Wyoming have written their hunting regulations to make it easier to kill these symbols of Western America. In parts of those states, it also is legal to hunt wolves, a species still struggling to survive. New Mexico should strike a better balance, setting an example for other, more bloodthirsty states.