New Mexico should not join in the attacks on wildlife happening across the West as more and more hunters are being allowed to capture and kill iconic animals such as black bears and cougars.

Yet leaders of our state Department of Game and Fish are considering increased hunting limits for black bears and cougars as a means of controlling what they say is a growing population.

The department says human intervention is necessary to rein in populations of the bears and big cats. Currently, statewide hunting limits are 580 cougars and 804 bears in a season, with the overall kill limit at 8% to 12% for a mature population of bears and 17% to 24% for cougars. Other limits exist, too. For example, hunters can’t kill cubs or kittens or mothers with them.

