A House committee’s decision to table a proposal to raise alcohol taxes by 25 cents a drink is not surprising.
Alcohol taxes have remained flat for 30 years. New Mexico’s lawmakers have hardly been eager to take on reducing the harm caused by alcohol. Enabling the industry is what they do.
And why not? The industry donates big dollars to their campaigns. Taxes are unpopular and raising them can be used against politicians in the next election. The Roundhouse itself is a place where lawmakers enjoy wining and dining — witness the alcohol-fueled parties and meetings, part of the culture of the place for so many.
There are legitimate worries about such a hefty tax increase, too.
Would it hurt the fledgling craft liquor, microbreweries and homegrown wine industries, damaging the livelihoods of small business owners? Will redirecting some $25 million a year from the general fund budget — plus any additional revenues from a tax increase — be bad for state revenues over the long haul? Will higher taxes actually work to decrease drinking?
Many lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans — seem to doubt the scientific studies that show raising alcohol taxes does reduce consumption. That’s one goal of increasing the alcohol tax. The second objective is as important: raising millions to reduce the admitted harms caused by heavy drinking in New Mexico, a state that by far leads the nation in deaths attributed to alcohol-related causes.
Meeting either objective is not going to be easy, at least not this legislative session.
House Bill 230, legislation to raise the alcohol tax a flat 25 cents per serving, was tabled earlier this week at the House Taxation and Revenue Committee. Tabling often is seen as a prelude to the outright death of legislation. That’s a shame in a state where 1 in 11 deaths come from alcohol-related causes.
All is not lost when it comes to reforming the relationship of New Mexicans to alcohol, however.
For one thing, an increased alcohol tax could be part of a larger tax policy measure. Sponsors also could take the current bill and ask for a lower increase in the tax per drink. A legislator who would balk at 25 cents might accept 5 cents — and include phased-in additional increases to get to the 25 cents. Senate Bill 259, a companion bill to HB 230, remains alive in the upper chamber, too, so enough pressure on legislators — from voters rather than industry bigwigs — might change minds and votes.
Most important, the Legislature should not give up on redirecting whatever money is raised from alcohol taxes from the general fund to the fund created for reducing harm.
HB 230 would channel more than 86% of money raised by alcohol taxes to a new fund dedicated to alleviating alcohol’s harm. With the increase, that would have meant some $180 million total raised, with around $155 million for the fund. This structure of directing alcohol taxes to harm reduction programs can be adopted this legislative session — it doesn’t need a tax increase to function. That would be some progress.
The $25 million annually raised right now from alcohol taxes could then be spent for programs to reduce consumption, delay teenage drinking and pay for addiction treatment for alcohol abusers.
We support the 25-cent a drink tax increase on alcohol. This state’s love affair with alcohol is lethal for far too many citizens, whether because of health problems, DWI fatalities, violence in the home or crimes related to drinking. Alleviating the harm is not going to be cheap. That’s why a tax increase is necessary.
Doing nothing should not be an option in this state of crisis. We have done nothing for 30 years when it comes to the alcohol industry paying its fair share of taxes. At least get the Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund established with dedicated dollars from the alcohol tax. Don’t quit.