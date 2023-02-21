A House committee’s decision to table a proposal to raise alcohol taxes by 25 cents a drink is not surprising.

Alcohol taxes have remained flat for 30 years. New Mexico’s lawmakers have hardly been eager to take on reducing the harm caused by alcohol. Enabling the industry is what they do.

And why not? The industry donates big dollars to their campaigns. Taxes are unpopular and raising them can be used against politicians in the next election. The Roundhouse itself is a place where lawmakers enjoy wining and dining — witness the alcohol-fueled parties and meetings, part of the culture of the place for so many.