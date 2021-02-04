The Super Bowl is an American holiday. Fans gather in living rooms and bars to watch the big game while eating and drinking copious amounts.
Nonfans go shopping or head outside to hike or bike; stores are empty and trails have fewer people with so many folks staying home to sit in front of the big screen.
The vision of football teams battling it out for bragging rights, the halftime show that often becomes its own cultural moment and the array of commercials all combine for a uniquely American experience.
Until COVID-19, of course. Now the idea of people from different households gathering under one roof is one to give epidemiologists nightmares.
But Americans don’t seem to learn, do they? For Thanksgiving, they gathered with friends and family — against the advice of public health experts — and coronavirus cases spiked. Similar rises in cases came after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. And yet, two separate surveys — one by Seton Hall University and one by the National Retail Federation — found that nearly 30 percent of adults said they will attend a home gathering at someone’s home or watch the game at a restaurant or a bar. In the Kansas City, Mo., area and the Tampa Bay area of Florida, the number of people planning to party is higher, about 40 percent. Health experts say increases in cases there are inevitable.
None other than Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the Super Bowl could become a superspreader event.
“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s Today show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”
But in New Jersey, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy is relaxing indoor restrictions. He’s increasing capacity limits from 25 percent to 35 percent and allowing restaurants to stay open past 10 p.m. This is a bad idea. When people are eating and drinking, they aren’t wearing masks and they sure aren’t maintaining a safe distance.
Other states also have limited indoor dining, with bars and restaurants open. New Mexico isn’t among them, thankfully, although we would wager there will be gatherings of football fans in tents.
It’s possible people will just throw Super Bowl parties at home. Again, that means we’ll see people crowded together, many without masks. That’s a recipe for a rise in cases in a few weeks. We need to give our doctors, nurses and other health workers a break.
Enjoy the big game if football is your thing, but don’t let a fun afternoon watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead to a tragedy. At the least, reduce potential harm.
New Mexico’s Dr. David Scrase, speaking at a news conference earlier this week, suggested that if people did have a get-together, to keep gatherings at fewer than five and to serve individual, not buffet-style, portions.
Vaccines are being distributed and cases are declining, which means the United States could be getting a handle on the pandemic — finally. Ignoring smart behavior for a football game could mean we reverse recent progress in beating back COVID-19. That’s especially worrisome considering the more contagious, new varieties of coronavirus that are showing up.
Watch the game, sure. But skip the parties. Normal is months away, and a superspreader Super Bowl would make returning to life as we once knew it even harder.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.