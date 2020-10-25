Damaging political signs seems to be part of the campaign season — a regrettable one, but not unexpected. This election season, all corners of the state are reporting trouble, with one guy in Albuquerque taking sign removal in a whole new direction.
He’s naked. Out for a stroll, the man was caught on camera removing a Biden-Harris sign in the dark of night earlier this month near Albuquerque’s Altura Park.
Caught on video, the man appears to walk from darkness, movement lights come on and undeterred, he removes the sign and returns to darkness. He is both pale and sunburned, should anyone spot the man TV news has dubbed the “Birthday Suit Bandit.”
Chalk it up to another oddity in this strange year of 2020.
Already, Albuquerque hit the news when a man stopped his car and ripped a Trump-Pence sign to pieces, using his handy machete. We’ve also heard tell of numerous Trump supporters having their signs stolen — simple thefts, although not by naked men.
Sign stealing in the Farmington area has become so blatant that San Juan County political party chairpersons have reached agreement on a topic. Both Democratic and Republican leaders are pleading with supporters to stop stealing signs. Just stop.
The thefts are so widespread that the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office posted recently on Facebook that it will be watching signs from now on. Can’t say the thieves haven’t been warned.
In Las Cruces, Trump billboards have been defaced, with one 21-year-old man telling the local newspaper he was speaking out against intimidation.
Even Santa Fe has its issues. Max Walker had his Trump signs destroyed and is raising money through GoFundMe.com to come up with the funds to reconstruct his homage to the president. So far, he’s almost halfway to his goal of raising $500 for a new sign. He also wants better cameras so he can identify vandals.
Here’s a suggestion: People believe what people believe. Americans have the right to put up signs for the candidates of their choice — unless, of course, they live in a neighborhood run by a homeowners’ association with rules forbidding such expression.
Otherwise, no one else has to like your signs. It’s your property. It’s your right to free speech. And that should be a right all support.
Leave the signs alone, whether they back your favorite candidate or the one you hope vanishes from the Earth come Nov. 4. Instead of spending time stealing signs, volunteer to phone bank on behalf of your favorite candidate. Donate the fine you would pay for being convicted of thieving to a worthy cause. Vote.
Be useful, in other words. Useful people are too busy to steal signs.
