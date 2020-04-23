The new normal is just around the corner — at least that’s the word from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week.
Don’t expect it to resemble life before the COVID-19 pandemic basically shut down the state, though. But a relaxation of the governor’s stay-at-home order — in place until May 15 — will mean that more businesses can operate, with precautions, and that residents can move about more freely. This is because New Mexicans have listened to experts and stayed home to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
New Mexico is flattening the curve.
There are exceptions — big ones — in Sandoval, San Juan and McKinley counties. They have been hit particularly hard, as are other areas with high Native populations. In New Mexico, 44 percent of patients are Native, a number far in excess of their share of the total population of around 10.6 percent.
Those high numbers point to underlying societal weaknesses that must be addressed once the immediate challenges of the pandemic and subsequent economic meltdown have been handled.
Improving health care, making nutritious food widely available and bringing running water to the more than 30 percent of Navajo homes that lack this necessity all must be addressed by federal, state and tribal leaders. Just as opening up the economy will be phased in over the next few months, projects to make the state healthier for all must be planned and executed over the next few years.
First, the pandemic.
The governor cautioned that New Mexicans must not take this initial pushback of the pandemic for granted, and by keeping cases down in much of the state, more resources will be available to help the hardest-hit areas. (Santa Fe County, by the way, received a shout-out from state Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase, who called it “the model for the rest of the state in how to do social distancing.” Let’s keep it up.) Just how a gradual opening up of the state will look is unclear, with the governor announcing an economic council to help guide decisions.
As she has been throughout the crisis, the governor’s words were calm and measured, spoken with authority. However, there was added reassurance in the tone of her voice, and thankfully, a bit of optimism. She thanked New Mexicans for following health protocols and recognized shared sacrifice. That’s gracious leadership, a demonstration that she understands that the crisis is not about her, but about the people she serves.
That’s in stark contrast to the president, who makes his COVID-19 briefings a study in what not to do in a crisis, whether speaking untruths, attempting to correct the experts and fighting with reporters who ask fair but tough questions. There is no question that bad decisions in Washington — which are taking place daily — have cost lives. Not just because of the pandemic, either, but because ineptitude helped shatter a robust economy. The failure of the Trump administration to prepare during the months of warning about COVID-19 is criminal — especially the inability to ensure enough personal protection equipment for health care workers and the continued lack of enough testing to trace the disease.
Those multiple failures left stay-at-home orders as the last way to save lives and to prevent the disease from overwhelming the health care system.
As a consequence, the economy is on life support. But opening too soon or in haphazard fashion will negate the real pain and sacrifice that has occurred. That’s why Lujan Grisham’s measured approach is the correct way to tackle the problem, using facts and science as her guide.
Decisions to relax rules will be based on continued declines in the number of cases, the ability of hospitals to treat the sickest patients and, of course, having enough tests to identify new outbreaks. Providing contact tracing to see where infection has spread also is essential. Although we are not out of the woods yet, the framework is being built. Like the governor, we are optimistic.
The normal may not resemble the “normal” of January, as the governor said. But we’ll take it. Soon.
