Tabling a bill can be a death sentence during a legislative session. A proposal is set aside, seldom to be seen again — especially when time is running short.

However, legislative leaders and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should ensure that a fix for malpractice insurance is revived before the last gavel bangs down.

Two proposals designed to fix a flaw in the state’s medical malpractice law are stalled in the Legislature. House Bill 88 was tabled last month in the House Health and Human Services Committee, and last week, Senate Bill 296 also was tabled, this time in the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.