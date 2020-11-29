Starting Tuesday, only one month remains in 2020.
We are closing in on the end of what surely has been a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad” year (with apologies to Alexander of the famous children’s book by Judith Viorst).
People are dealing with pandemic-induced cabin fever, economic stresses, remote learning blues, social isolation and all the other worries these difficult times have brought. And that’s without the ever-present seasonal pressure of trying to be perfect for the holidays and the very real depression that comes for many as days shorten and light grows scarce.
December already is a hard month for people; the sheltering in place, high COVID-19 case counts and other stresses of this particular year could make emotions raw. Not only should we be kind to each other, we need to work on being kind to ourselves.
Fortunately, experts say relief can be found without too much trouble.
We can take walks and get outside for much-needed Vitamin D. Even during the pandemic, the outdoors beckons as one of the best ways to stay in good physical and mental health.
Or, there can be those enjoyable hunts for entertainment outside of TV reruns. One positive of the pandemic is the excellent and often free content online — take time to look for lectures or musical performances that challenge and entertain.
Other suggestions include keeping a gratitude journal, finding ways to relax like warm baths or reading good books and, of course, reaching out by volunteering.
Even with COVID-19 and sensible calls to avoid gathering indoors, organizations such as The Food Depot and others need assistance.
In fact, many groups still using in-person volunteers could use more people — the regulars who keep nonprofits running often are at greater risk for COVID-19 and often have to stay home. Younger people without underlying risks are especially welcome.
All these methods of self-care can help individuals make it through the darkest days of winter. For some, the occasional blue days can turn into depression. Mental health experts are advising people to watch for the signs. State experts are worried that suicides could increase, adding to the many losses people already face.
Remember, we don’t have to navigate darkness alone.
Even if families and friends cannot gather in person, they can talk on the phone or use a video chat to feel more present for each other. Just reaching out to people we know — or suspect — are isolated can help people make it through the holidays.
While individuals can support each other, it also is important to be ready to seek professional help. Counselors or psychiatrists can treat people virtually and are only a call away.
Here are two places to find assistance — both the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK) and the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 855-662-7474 (855-NMCRISIS) are staffed 24 hours a day.
The holidays can be a magical time, with end-of-year celebrations offering an opportunity to reassess and prepare for a fresh start in the new year. But they can be difficult even in a normal year, and 2020 is far from normal. Take care of yourself. Take care of each other.
