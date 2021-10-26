Keeping children safe during the pandemic has always been a top priority, but it’s not always easy.
There are too many competing interests: In-person school is best but increases the risk of transmitting the disease. School days at home are safer but can cause children to become socially isolated and fall behind in school. The balancing act is a never-ending struggle.
Now, with children back at in-person school, there remains a debate about mask mandates — not only whether they work but if covering up part of a child’s face would cause other problems. Particularly with younger children, there is worry — not always sincere — that masks might cause speech delays. Will children in masks be able to socialize as well?
And so on.
New Mexico requires masks in schools, but at lunchtime, of course, children remove those masks to eat. That can mean some schools require children to eat lunch outdoors because the coronavirus doesn’t spread as easily in open air. That raises the question: What happens in winter?
We’re confident Santa Fe Public Schools administrators will figure out ways to ensure children eat comfortably — and safely. That means, in the absence of heated outdoor spaces, kids occasionally will come indoors.
Even during the fall, on blustery days, that’s probably the right move. But with the reality of the pandemic, winter lunchtimes might look different and, occasionally, won’t be as comfortable as they were in pre-pandemic days.
Such are the trade-offs of the times.
Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez and other administrators are discussing how to handle winter lunch periods. It could be that they bring in tents in schools where transmission danger is high. Perhaps lunch periods start earlier and end later so conditions are less crowded while children are eating. Whatever the solutions, the children of Santa Fe won’t be huddling outdoors in the cold to eat.
Good news came this week that could make decisions easier. Vaccines for the younger set are on the way. An important Federal Drug Administration panel has concluded the lower-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11. That could protect some 28 million more kids in the United States this winter, even as the delta variant is spreading.
With the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voting Tuesday, a full FDA decision is expected soon. Then younger children can receive lifesaving vaccinations.
In the meantime, use common sense — wear masks — to keep children safe. In many Santa Fe schools, the food kids get during the day is a key component of their overall nutritional intake. For some, there are no tasty snacks or family meals waiting at home. The meals at school need to be appetizing, nutritious and served so children can eat comfortably.
Creating the safest and most sensible lunchtime policies for a pandemic is just another tweak in an ever-adjusting system.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.