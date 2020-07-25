The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy continues in New Mexico, with a decision this week from the Public Regulation Commission another step along the way.
The commissioners will be deciding how the Public Service Company of New Mexico will replace the power from the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station. It’s a move from dirty coal to cleaner energy — all that remains to be decided is how the transition will happen.
To that end, commissioners need to make a decision. Don’t delay or send PNM out to seek rebids on replacement energy for the retired coal units.
The changing energy economy has left the communities around the San Juan station struggling. The coronavirus pandemic — which hit northwestern New Mexico particularly hard — has caused additional problems for already-struggling communities. Investment to bring jobs is critical to help revitalize the region.
With that said, the question becomes how best to replace coal, invest in the region and ensure jobs both now and in years to come.
After a comprehensive look at various options, PRC hearing examiners supported an option — from the Coalition for Clean and Affordable Energy — that relies 100 percent on solar energy and battery storage. It’s touted as bringing 1,200 construction jobs to San Juan, McKinley and Rio Arriba counties. There’s $1 billion of investment with the proposal and the potential of making up property taxes that will be lost when the San Juan plant is retired.
This option fits with the landmark Energy Transition Act’s priorities of investing in communities, reducing impact on the environment and providing reasonably priced and reliable energy. That legislation is the underpinning for the PRC decision.
But hearing examiners also included a proposal — drafted by the Sierra Club but not the group’s preferred choice — that would include energy from four units of natural gas along with solar and battery storage. PNM, which wanted 11 units of natural gas, believes an all-renewable option cannot ensure a reliable energy supply for the state.
Compromises tend to be unpopular, but this option denies PNM all the natural gas it wants, includes solar and battery storage but also assures energy customers the lights will come on when the switch is flipped. That’s no small thing.
Guiding this decision should be cost to consumers, energy reliability, preserving flexibility for the future as technology changes and investment in counties affected by the coal plant’s closure.
What should not weigh on the decision, however, is the future of Enchant Energy — which is putting together a proposal to retrofit the San Juan Generating Station for carbon capture. The company’s complete plan is months away from submission and should be considered as a separate issue. As hearing examiners highlighted, “The many uncertainties associated with the [carbon capture, utilization and storage] project prevented its inclusion in any party’s resource proposals.”
What matters right now is finding reasonably priced replacements for the energy that will be lost when the San Juan plant is abandoned, scheduled for 2022. What matters right now is continuing to move toward the Energy Transition Act’s ambitious goal — 100 percent carbon-free generation of electricity in New Mexico by 2045. What matters now is bringing jobs to an area hit by changing technology and pandemic.
A decision now will smooth the transition to cleaner energy, while making essential investments in northwestern New Mexico and ensuring electric customers of affordable, reliable energy. Let’s not postpone this important energy transition any longer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.