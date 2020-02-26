Being prepared is not the same as panicking. And with a potential pandemic spreading the globe, it only makes sense for those of us in the United States to be prepared as coronavirus spreads — as is likely, considering the many connections in our global world.
This version of the virus — and yes, it’s the same one that causes the common cold — COVID-19, already is in the U.S. The first case of coronavirus of unknown origin has been confirmed in Northern California; some 60 cases have been identified to date. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been clear that they expect more cases but stressed that immediate risk remains low.
That gives all of us time to prepare — for COVID-19 or any other potential emergency. Think of natural disasters — floods, storms or fires — or, as happened in New Mexico several years ago, a break in natural gas service to heat homes. Individuals need to be ready to evacuate, taking important papers, prescriptions and a change of clothes, or to be sheltered in place with a ready supply of food and water.
It is essential to be ready either for evacuation or a period of isolation, especially when those in charge — starting with President Donald Trump — seem unprepared, although Trump did hold a news conference Wednesday and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of dealing with the outbreak.
Before, Trump had appeared to be worrying more about the virus’ impact on the stock market and less about the health of Americans. What’s more, the agencies charged with fighting the spread of disease have faced budget cuts under Trump — he now is asking for at least $2.5 billion in emergency funds to prepare the United States, a request critics believe might not have been necessary without previous reductions.
A team charged with ensuring global health security was disbanded in 2018, the CDC has had to cut back its efforts to prevent the spread of global disease by 80 percent, and a crisis fund designed to respond to potential outbreaks was eliminated. This has left the U.S. unprepared.
That does not mean individuals cannot take steps to be ready, or that state and local governments should not reassess their crisis plans. Still, there is no reason to panic. And preparations are similar to what we already know to do to stop the spread of colds or flu.
Wash hands; at least 20 seconds is recommended with soap and water. Clean off the surfaces that you touch frequently. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. As for buying masks — which mostly have sold out, anyway — you don’t need them if you aren’t already sick. Don’t believe us? Here’s the recommendation: “CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.”
People who want to be prepared can put together an emergency kit. It should contain such items as a first-aid kit, flashlights, a space blanket, an external battery for cellphones, a change of clothes and extra food for pets. A radio that operates on batteries or can be hand-cranked is useful in cases where the power might be out.
Again, advice from the CDC for emergencies where people shelter in place: keep a three-day supply of water, one gallon per day per person, and extra for pets; a three-day supply of food; a manual can opener; paper plates and plastic utensils. People who take daily medications should try to stock up — which can be difficult, given the costs of prescriptions and the many rules set by insurance companies to limit amounts that can be purchased.
Some preparation is simply thinking ahead — consider what will happen if daily routines are interrupted, for example. Schools could be shut down. People might have to work from home. Transit routes could be halted, meaning no buses or trains running. People should plan for a variety of possibilities, which in turn makes reacting in an actual emergency easier.
A mass quarantine seems unlikely, but the virus is spreading and a vaccine is months away. Rather than panicking, though, we can be prepared. Not just for this emergency, but for any that might come our way.
