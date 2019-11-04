Election Day 2019 is here — the end of a low-key campaign season despite the important stakes in municipal elections across New Mexico.
Voters can make the first consolidated local elections in New Mexico a success by showing up and making their opinions known. Every vote counts. At the local level, a few votes can swing an election result — just ask former City Councilor Ron Trujillo, first elected to District 4 over then-incumbent Carol Robertson Lopez by a scant three votes in 2006.
Thatwas back when city elections took place in March. Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education elections occurred in February, sometimes at the same time as governing board elections for Santa Fe Community College, and sometimes not. The patchwork nature of nonpartisan municipal elections led to low voter turnout; the 2015 Santa Fe school board election had just 5.2 percent of voters showing up, and a 10 percent showing in 2017 was seen as improvement.
City elections, in past years, have attracted more interest. The 2018 mayor’s race came had 38 percent of voters show up, but that was a race with a heated contest at the top of the ticket and Santa Fe’s first attempt at ranked-choice voting. In 2016, only 15 percent of voters participated in the municipal election.
Now, Santa Fe and other cities across the state have consolidated voting, not just for council or school board races, but for such things as soil and water districts, depending on where a voter lives. Several Northern New Mexico communities also are facing bond and tax questions. In the Pojoaque school district, for example, there’s the opportunity to vote for the continuation of a two-mill levy tax to upgrade and maintain facilities and purchase equipment — we urge a vote in favor.
Also important — vote yes, in other words — is a measure that affects Northern New Mexico College, which is asking voters in Rio Arriba, Santa Fe, and Taos Counties to vote on a mill levy ballot initiative to bring new trades programs to the region and revitalize the college’s El Rito Campus. If approved, the levy would provide $2.4 million annually to establish and sustain associate degree programs in key trades, including plumbing/pipefitting and electrical jobs. This will improve the local work force and boost economic development in the region. These elections matter. (For a list of voting convenience centers in Santa Fe County, visit www.santafenewmexican.com.)
Despite the lack of publicity for the change in how local elections are run, we still believe consolidating elections will be a win for democracy in the long run. Every second Tuesday in November, voters will have an election, whether partisan races featuring candidates of different political parties in even years or nonpartisan local elections in odd-numbered years.
So far, Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar reports that some 5,682 voters have cast ballots as of Nov. 2 — that’s out of 100,999 registered voters in Santa Fe. Across the state, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is reporting 95,190 people have voted early — and in that figure, there are 2,114 voters who registered the same day they voted.
That’s because New Mexico is adopting same-day voter registration. This cycle, voters could use same-day registration during early voting, but it will not be available on Election Day. Still, 100,000-plus people are registered in Santa Fe County. More of them should show up and vote.
Voting is a right, but it’s also a responsibility — one that citizens should take to heart.
Once more, here are The New Mexican’s endorsements in contested races.
Santa Fe City Council
District 2: Michael J. Garcia
District 4: Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez
Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education
District 1: Carmen Gonzales
District 2: Sarah Boses
Santa Fe Community College
Position 3: Jody Pugh
Position 5: Piér Quintana
