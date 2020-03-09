Santa Fe City Councilor Signe Lindell is known for her advocacy on behalf of animals, creatures that cannot speak for themselves.
That’s why it is hardly a surprise that she has introduced an ordinance to stop the chaining or tethering of dogs in the city of Santa Fe. Trolley systems also would be banned.
The City Council will consider this ordinance at a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Should the council approve it, Santa Fe will join Santa Fe County in banning practices that many believe are cruel.
Interestingly, the ordinance — which also sets a 32-degree minimum and 90-degree maximum temperature for when dogs can be outside — has faced opposition from an unlikely source.
Workers in the city’s Animal Services Division don’t like it, saying it will be difficult to enforce.
From the perspective of Animal Services Supervisor Chris Smith, banning the use of trolleys or tethering could result in more dogs running loose. That’s because many people who keep dogs tied up outside do so because they lack adequate fences.
Fortunately, because the county implemented the ordinance for areas outside Santa Fe city limits in 2017, we have experience to guide us. Dog bites, loose dogs and other issues Smith predicts do not seem to be larger problems in the county.
He’s also worried owners will turn in their dogs to shelters because they can’t use chains. That could be a danger, but we’d venture that dogs that live outside in chains might be better off in new situations.
According to the Humane Society, tethering dogs is a bad practice because dogs are social creatures that need to interact with other animals or humans. Otherwise friendly dogs can become unhappy and aggressive if they are chained continuously. There are physical ramifications, too, because dogs’ necks can be rubbed raw and the animals are more vulnerable to insect bites or attacks by other dogs. Dogs on chains often live in unclean environments and are subject to the whims of the weather. It’s simply not the way an animal that is loved should have to live.
Because chained dogs become aggressive, humans who approach them — especially children who want to pet the dogs — are at risk for bites. If the dogs break loose, they are liable to attack, whether a nearby person or passing animal.
Rather than be tied up outside, the Humane Society recommends dogs be a part of the family. That means living indoors, with food, water, attention and necessary veterinary care. For dogs that do need to stay outdoors part or most of the time, people must provide proper shelter so dogs can stay clean and comfortable.
In her ordinance, Lindell also lays out requirements for shelter and shade for pets, what she calls a “modest shelter in which a dog can stand or lie down comfortably.”
Knowing that not everyone can afford a fence or shelter, she has found a $5,000 matching grant from an anonymous donor. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Human Society will administer the grant so pet owners can comply with the ordinance, if it’s passed.
The ordinance simply brings nationally identified best practices for treatment of pets to a city known for its love for dogs, giving Santa Fe the opportunity of living up to its ideals. In addition to Lindell, co-sponsors include Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler, Roman Abeyta and Renee Villarreal. They know — as do we — that chaining animals might be convenient for people, but it is wrong for dogs.
