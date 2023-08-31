Labor Day weekend traditionally signals the end of summer, though fall doesn't truly start in the Northern Hemisphere until the autumnal equinox, which this year comes Sept. 23.
But even if it's not truly fall, kids are back in school, darkness arrives earlier and temperatures are cooling (well, sort of). The long days of summer when kids could head outdoors to swim, ride bikes or hike become a memory with fall's arrival. Yet being outdoors is one of the best ways for a child to stay healthy.
There is physical health — a child outdoors is likely exercising rather than sitting in front of a screen. But outdoor time equals better mental health as well, something modern kids need more than ever.
Even before the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been tracking worrisome trends for kids' health. Feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness, as well as suicidal thoughts and behaviors, increased some 40% among young people in the 10 years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, statistics show.
The pandemic caused social isolation, disruption in schooling and for far too many children, intense grief because a parent or grandparent died of COVID. The CDC estimates some 200,000 children lost a parent or caregiver in the pandemic.
Other parents or caregivers went without work, which meant children's living conditions became unstable. So concerning is the situation that U.S. Surgeon General has raised the alarm about the mental health of young people, calling for closer scrutiny of social media use in particular. During the pandemic, screen time jumped 52%.
Yet there is a solution close at hand that would improve both the physical and mental health of young people. Federal and state governments need to fund systems to care for the mental health of children and teens, including trained counselors at schools and doctors and clinics where patients of all income levels can be treated.
Those services are needed more than ever.
Still, getting kids outdoors — whether through family outings or group programs — can improve both physical and mental health. Being in the real world matters for kids, and research backs it up.
That means being out in nature, looking at leaves, hunting for squirrels, sticking their feet in the river or adding to their rock collection. Laying back across a warm rock and staring up at the sky while listening to the burbling of a stream will reduce anxiety in the most stressed-out human.
In our fast-paced world, not every family has the time or resources to get outside. Sometimes, nature will be found at the local park, kicking a ball around and enjoying the feel of grass. It might be found taking a family walk — it's free — along one of Santa Fe's plentiful urban trails. Schools might need to keep recess possible for all kids — no more staying inside as punishment — and even extend it. Time in seats is worthless if the kids can't pay attention because they are anxious or stressed.
We need to use available science and research to improve the lives of children and teens, and that means letting them have more unstructured time in nature. No video screens. No artificial stimulation. Just kids and their thoughts, taking in the sounds of nature on a regular basis.
Big bonus: Kids who are outdoors regularly are more physically active, which will improve their long-term health as well. It keeps bodies fitter and even has been shown to improve immune systems to keep illness at bay. Time in nature approves academic performance, too.
There's simply no downside to getting outside. So just do it.