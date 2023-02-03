The views captured by painters of the impressionist school often are contrasted with contemporaries who painted more realistic scenes. Now, scientists are claiming the haze hovering over the paintings might have less to do with vivid imaginations and more to do with air pollution.

A study published earlier this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analyzed how style and color changed over the years in nearly 100 paintings by Claude Monet and J.M.W. Turner. Both painters are known for an impressionistic style and lived through the Industrial Revolution in Western Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries. Over time, as industrial pollution increased, the skies painted by Monet and Turner took on the same haze that covered the real-life skies of Paris and London. There, the burning of coal produced massive amounts of pollution and obscured blue skies. The world was less clear, more obscured and paintings reflected that new reality. From 1800 to 1850, the United Kingdom emitted almost half of global sulfur dioxide emissions — this was the age of coal-fired factories and growing industrial strength across Europe. The smoke from homes and factories changed how the world appeared. Sun radiation is scattered, which decreases the contrast between objects. They blend more, and the distinct images visible in both painters’ early work become murky. The edges are blurred.

Some theorists believed perhaps the painters’ eyesight worsened over the decades they were working. The study’s summary rejected that explanation, pointing out Turner painted objects in clear detail in the foregrounds of paintings. Similarly, Monet did not develop cataracts until decades after using impressionistic techniques in his paintings.

Popular in the Community