The views captured by painters of the impressionist school often are contrasted with contemporaries who painted more realistic scenes. Now, scientists are claiming the haze hovering over the paintings might have less to do with vivid imaginations and more to do with air pollution.
A study published earlier this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analyzed how style and color changed over the years in nearly 100 paintings by Claude Monet and J.M.W. Turner. Both painters are known for an impressionistic style and lived through the Industrial Revolution in Western Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries. Over time, as industrial pollution increased, the skies painted by Monet and Turner took on the same haze that covered the real-life skies of Paris and London. There, the burning of coal produced massive amounts of pollution and obscured blue skies. The world was less clear, more obscured and paintings reflected that new reality. From 1800 to 1850, the United Kingdom emitted almost half of global sulfur dioxide emissions — this was the age of coal-fired factories and growing industrial strength across Europe. The smoke from homes and factories changed how the world appeared. Sun radiation is scattered, which decreases the contrast between objects. They blend more, and the distinct images visible in both painters’ early work become murky. The edges are blurred.
Some theorists believed perhaps the painters’ eyesight worsened over the decades they were working. The study’s summary rejected that explanation, pointing out Turner painted objects in clear detail in the foregrounds of paintings. Similarly, Monet did not develop cataracts until decades after using impressionistic techniques in his paintings.
Another theory held that perhaps the style of the painters simply changed as they aged. To test that, researchers examined contrast and intensity in 18 paintings from four additional impressionists, finding the same results.
As outside air pollution increased, visibility decreased. Or so the researchers claim.
Like with so many theories, pushback was swift. Critic Sebastian Smee, writing in The Washington Post, reminds everyone that “correlation is not the same as causation.”
“To suggest that the increasing radicalism of Turner and Monet — their willingness to jettison clear outlines and old ways of painting was the result of increased levels of sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere is to confuse internal creative choices with external stimuli.”
It’s art, not the air pollution, Smee holds.
As Monet aged, the French painter became fascinated by change, moving from abiding objects in earlier paintings — cliffs and cathedrals — to the fluidness of an ever-changing atmosphere. Air pollution was just another environmental factor, Smee believes, similar to Monet’s depictions of spray and mist from the Atlantic coast.
In the end, Smee argues that, yes, Monet likely was responding to a more polluted environment. That had long been a point of discussion in art circles, including a 2005 conference in London around “the aesthetics of pollution,” discussing whether pollution helped spur Monet, Turner and Whistler to leave realism behind and seek beauty in modern urbanism.
Be that as it may, he argues, internal choices — the spark that forces artists to create — are why the paintings changed and became less realistic over the decades. Science might be able to measure hues and brightness, theorizing that increased use of white shades indicated a more intense haze, but it could simply be the artist wanted a create a brighter painting.
Yes, science can measure, but in the end, the heart of an artist remains unknowable — with creative genius a mystery that even a well-designed research study can’t capture. But it sure offers a fascinating topic of conversation on how an artist sees — and is affected by — the world as it is. Either way, are thankful that the crystal-clear light that members of the Taos Art Colony painted hasn’t been obscured by pollution.