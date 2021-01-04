U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell didn’t wait to be sworn in as a member of Congress before taking an anti-democratic stance that insults the people who put her in office.
Herrell, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, announced last week she intended to be one of dozens of House Republicans who plan to challenge Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.
Her challenge, of course, doesn’t mean she believes her own victory is in question. The irony of the GOP calling Biden’s win illegitimate is that many members of Congress also won their offices in the same election.
So, if we understand their claims, Biden didn’t win but they did. Makes no sense, and we’re disappointed Herrell is supporting such nonsense.
Instead of seeing Congress accept the results of votes from Electoral College representatives across the country Wednesday, GOP members of Congress instead will attempt to cancel the votes of hundreds of millions of people.
Yes, people voted in new ways because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in two months, no actual evidence has been presented to show this election was problematic.
Even Attorney General William Barr — who was appointed by President Donald Trump and spent much of his time at the Justice Department serving the president more than the nation as a whole — has said the 2020 election was not riddled with fraud. Dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters have been thrown out, not just by judges appointed by Democrats but by Republican judges, some appointed by Trump himself. The Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, rejected a GOP bid to overturn Pennsylvania results.
Conspiracy theories are not truth. And the truth is, in recount after recount, Biden won the election.
Whether the GOP sideshow is an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s election, an actual attempt to keep Trump in office or a cynical reach to win allegiance from Trump’s base supporters, one thing is clear. It’s anti-democratic. It certainly isn’t patriotic.
The House and Senate members who participate in this lunacy should be ashamed. But they won’t be, and that sums up so much of what is wrong with our current state of politics. GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, who say they will object to Biden electors, seem to be using baseless allegations of fraud as a way to launch their 2024 presidential campaigns. They need to be punished in future elections.
But the problem is today, not in four years. If it’s possible, the cynical antics of Cruz, Hawley and their ilk pale in comparison to Trump’s actions over the weekend.
His call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday was one for the history books, if not the police blotter. This Trump statement — “So look, all I want to do is this, I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” — may actually be a crime in Georgia.
It’s certainly a blow to the concept of a democratically elected government.
To his eternal credit, Raffensperger didn’t budge. Better yet, he was smart enough to record the conversation in case the president later mischaracterized the conversation. Which, Trump being Trump, he did.
As this nation’s tradition of peaceful transition of power hangs in the balance, 10 former secretaries of defense — Republicans and Democrats — wrote to the president to declare the election is over.
“Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted,” they wrote. “The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.”
That former defense secretaries felt they had to underscore the military cannot be used to settle election disputes may be the telling final chapter in Trump’s craven presidential story, because it illustrates how far down an unconstitutional path the president is attempting to go.
For nearly 21/2 centuries, the United States of America has been a nation of laws — but just as important, a country, a society, that depends on people to do the right thing.
First and foremost, that means accepting the results of a free and fair election.
Trump’s inability to accept his loss has taken the nation in a dark and dangerous direction. He is a disgrace, and elected Republican officials who support this would-be dictator are unworthy of office.
Jan. 20 cannot come soon enough.
