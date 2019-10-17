Up close, democracy in action is not always pretty.
Take candidates’ forums, in which a line of people running for office sit behind a table while audience members pepper them with questions. The two hours can pass as if an eternity, with all involved wondering if the thing will ever end. And yet, the men and women who put themselves forward to serve and the groups that put on these forums deserve a great thanks from the community. So do those rugged individuals — often middle-aged to elderly — who sit through the extensive question-and-answer periods to become informed on the issues. That’s the only way to cast an intelligent vote.
This week, voters had the opportunity to hear City Council candidates speak Wednesday and those for the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday at forums sponsored by the local League of Women Voters. Again, everyone involved deserves our thanks.
Because if democracy is not always pretty, it is always hard work. The candidates must — without guarantee of victory and putting the knowledge to use — inform themselves about important issues at City Hall or in the schools. They read budgets, study planning documents, talk to city or school employees, and most of all, talk one-on-one to individual voters.
What do the people living in Santa Fe care about? What do teachers need? What do parents want? And, yes, what do the young people of our town care about? Because elections, in the end, are not about the candidates or even the offices they seek — they are about the future of our town and, in this election, our schools. Contested positions for council, school board and the governing board of the Santa Fe Community College are on the ballot. The consolidated local election takes place Nov. 5, with in-person absentee voting going on now and early voting starting Saturday.
Voting in a local election affects the issues closest to home. It is when voters have the most clout, yet it is the election many skip. That’s more than a shame. It’s a travesty, especially considering the state of democracy around the world.
People are dying in their attempt to have a say in the governance of their nations. Individually, we cannot stop the Turks from slaughtering the Kurds or restore sanity to the governance of Venezuela. But we can vote in our local elections so that the leaders understand that we citizens are engaged and ready to act should they move against our interests.
It’s time to make politicians fear voters. Politicians shouldn’t pander to voters or be afraid to take principled stands, but they should know that if they serve the powerful and not the people, they will lose their seats. That can only happen when citizens are engaged, something needed at both local and national levels.
But local elections, when only a few votes can make the difference, is when voters have the most power, not just on Election Day but in asking for attention to certain issues.
Take the topics discussed at the council forum. Elected leaders might not have worried about the appearance of parks and medians for years before the current administration, but citizens did. That issue is being addressed, and judging from the responses of City Council candidates, it will continue to be. Candidates also acknowledged concern in the community about the perceived increase in panhandling on city streets. Without being inhumane, they seemed to understand that public begging is unsettling and is a symptom of a bigger problem that needs to be solved.
All City Council candidates — only the seats for District 2 and District 4 are contested — appeared eager to listen to constituents. Not just to hear concerns but to address them. That often fades once in office, but it is a good sign during a campaign. We’ve seen the same ability and desire to listen in those running for positions overseeing education in Santa Fe.
Most of all, the candidates we have seen during this election season — we have interviewed everyone running for the different governing bodies as well as attending forums — are smart, dedicated and eager to serve. They offer good ideas.
If people are discouraged about candidates for national offices, they should take heart here at home. We have great neighbors ready to serve. Now citizens must do their part. Meet the candidates. Learn their positions. You’ll take pride in the people who want to serve Santa Fe. And most of all, take time to vote. Democracy wasn’t supposed to be easy.
