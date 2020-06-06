Seeing democracy in action is good for the soul.
Last Tuesday, tens of thousands of New Mexicans voted — by mail, early in person and on election day. This was the largest primary election turnout ever, and some 247,000 sent in absentee ballots by mail.
So much so, Santa Fe County was still counting votes long after the polls closed. If New Mexico is going to vote by mail using the absentee ballot process, the system needs tweaking for November.
The Legislature should change election law to streamline absentee balloting in an emergency, as well as appropriate more money to run the election. Hampered by a state Supreme Court ruling that did not allow ballots to be sent directly to registered voters, clerks first had to ask voters if they wanted to vote by mail, wait for a response and then send out ballots. That ate up precious time, causing a flood of ballots to flow in at the end. Several counties, not just Santa Fe, needed extra time to complete results. We don’t want that for an election where the presidency is at stake.
That’s why county clerks, too, after they catch their breath, should examine what they can do differently. In Santa Fe, that’s going to mean hiring more people to count ballots — and if County Clerk Geraldine Salazar needs more money to do that, it should be allocated.
Because with a record primary turnout, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and county clerks must be prepared for more records to be set in the fall. It is clear that the mood in the country is this: People are going to have their say.
Not only did more people speak via the ballot, they are turning out by the millions to take to the streets to protest institutional racism and police brutality. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a reaction that has seen protests held from Boston to Boise to Santa Fe to Seattle and most points in between.
People are not backing down from their desire to peacefully assemble to take their grievances to the government; this, despite being met with a show of force that more properly should be directed against actual enemy combatants.
The clashes between protesters and police are being recorded for posterity. There is no denying what is happening — it’s all being caught on video, including despicable looting after many of the peaceful protests. In Santa Fe, we are encouraged not only at the peaceful nature of the protests — Santa Fe cops are old pros at dealing with large crowds, and it shows — but that so many who turn out are wearing masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
During a pandemic, mass gatherings can be another place to spread the disease. Protesters must keep that in mind, even as they demand overdue justice. Already, the protests are causing officials to rethink even long-held policies, just as voting on Tuesday changed the makeup of the New Mexico state Senate.
Cities across the nation are discussing reducing the militarization of police, moving money that is spent to arm officers to paying for health and social service programs instead. In Virginia, a large statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is being taken down. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week announced she would establish a Council on Racial Justice, with potential subjects for the council such issues as the training of law enforcement officers and probation and parole reform.
Even as armed police officers, National Guard soldiers and various and sundry federal armed guards take to the streets — often in conflict with citizens — we are watching a country where people are determined to bring about change. It’s democracy in action. May it be done peacefully and lead to lasting improvements in this great American experiment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.