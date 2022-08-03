Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's campaign can do better than resorting to distortions about her opponent’s positions as she conducts her reelection campaign.

Especially when, by doing so, a recent anti-Mark Ronchetti ad becomes unbelievable enough to be laughable.

Let’s face it: No New Mexico voter is going to believe the GOP candidate for governor wants to defund the police. Not when alarms about rising crime rates are central to his campaign.

Popular in the Community