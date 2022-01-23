The power of dark night skies is credited with improving the well-being of wild creatures, helping humans sleep more soundly and soothing the soul. Little is as calming as being able to sit outside and see the stars away from the ever-present bright lights of the modern world.
In New Mexico, dark skies are understood to be necessary for health and well-being. Our state passed a Night Sky Protection Act back in 1999, designed to regulate lighting fixtures to preserve and enhance night skies while still promoting safety and saving energy. Today, there is growing recognition our starry nights can attract visitors, too. Eighty percent of North Americans are unable to see the Milky Way over their homes; there's a large pool of potential visitors.
Others know that as well. Earlier this month, a Forbes Travel Guide article discussed 22 reasons to visit the Land of Enchantment. All of us who live here know them — our food, Indigenous history, cultural sites, outdoor experiences, art, to name several.
New Mexico’s dark skies also made the list. “New Mexico has some of the clearest, darkest skies in the U.S," Forbes wrote. "In fact, it boasts seven International Dark Sky Parks, lands that possess exceptional starry nights and a nocturnal environment that’s protected for its scientific, natural, educational and cultural heritage, according to the International Dark-Sky Association.”
In 2021, the state’s newest dark sky park was designated, the 89,000-acre Valles Caldera National Preserve in the Jemez Mountains. We also have a Dark Sky Sanctuary, a remote place that doesn’t qualify as a park or reserve. At the Cosmic Campground in Gila National Forest, travelers can enjoy 360-degree, unobstructed views of the night sky from their tent or RV.
It’s clear dark skies offer yet another reason to see New Mexico.
The state Tourism Department points out on its website that “stargazing in New Mexico is an ancient and authentic experience.” The gold- and silver-tier parks designated by the International Dark-Sky Association include Chaco Culture National Historic Park, Fort Union National Monument and Capulin Volcano National Monument.
Directing additional advertising and marketing to individuals who value stepping away from the bright lights of modernity would pay dividends. The tendency to seek out dark skies — to enjoy but also for serious stargazing — is called astrotourism. According to the Washington Post, this sort of travel has "a disproportionately high economic impact because it necessitates an overnight stay and benefits from the long nights in winter, which is typically the offseason for many tourist areas."
Even cities are getting in on the act.
Santa Fe, when choosing 5,000-plus streetlight replacements, realized during the selection process it wanted lights that allowed a better view of the stars. The mayor said the city plans to seek Dark Sky City designation, something the International Dark-Sky Association also grants. Dark sky cities are those that have "shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky through the implementation and enforcement of a quality outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies."
Like the state at large, dark skies offer one more reason to visit Santa Fe, where visitors can enjoy nights without bright lights, the stars twinkling overhead, visible, at last.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.