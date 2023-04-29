In August 1992, when New Mexico’s then-first lady Alice King helped open the nation’s first Cabinet-level agency focused on children and family issues, she told workers they would be dealing with “emotional and very personal” problems and asked them to “keep that smile and to continue to work with compassion.”

In 2023, what was then a groundbreaking effort is floundering. Despite hard work and good intentions, the state Children, Youth and Families Department is failing too many children and families. Yet state leaders seem unable to come together to shore up this essential agency.

In asking for the Legislature to create the department, King told lawmakers locating services for children and families in one place would remove duplication and make help more accessible. “There will be some changes to the way things are done,” she said.

