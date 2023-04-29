In August 1992, when New Mexico’s then-first lady Alice King helped open the nation’s first Cabinet-level agency focused on children and family issues, she told workers they would be dealing with “emotional and very personal” problems and asked them to “keep that smile and to continue to work with compassion.”
In 2023, what was then a groundbreaking effort is floundering. Despite hard work and good intentions, the state Children, Youth and Families Department is failing too many children and families. Yet state leaders seem unable to come together to shore up this essential agency.
In asking for the Legislature to create the department, King told lawmakers locating services for children and families in one place would remove duplication and make help more accessible. “There will be some changes to the way things are done,” she said.
Take that quote from 1992 and tack it on the walls at CYFD today. Because more than ever, there must be changes to the way things are done. Yet Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been less than cooperative with lawmakers from both parties who have ideas to reform the agency.
Its problems are legion but tethered by one result: Decision-makers at CYFD fail to adequately protect children. In well-publicized horrific cases, decisions made by agency employees have led to children remaining in unsafe conditions, resulting in harm and in some cases, death. Employees who speak up about problems have faced retaliation. The vacancy rate is high and the staff turnover rate unacceptable.
By now we know the problems. They are chronic, and not just the province of Lujan Grisham’s administration.
We just haven’t been able to find solutions.
On Monday, current Secretary Barbara Vigil, a respected former Supreme Court justice, is leaving her post as the department’s leader to serve on a new Policy Advisory Council for CYFD. The governor is searching nationally for a new secretary. Vigil believes solid work has been accomplished to improve how the department operates — but it’s a long process and the evidence has not emerged. Yet.
Meanwhile, lawmakers from both parties complain their ideas for reforming the agency received short shrift during the recent legislative session. They want a special session focused specifically on agency reform. Bills that could be considered include $20 million in funding to help the department increase staffing and legislation to increase transparency about the cases the department handles. A special session could establish the Office of the Child Advocate — essentially a watchdog.
The governor seems set on going her own way, without legislative consultation. That’s unfortunate.
A special session is necessary, if for no other reason than to deal with a state crisis — and too often, a state shame. Making administrative tweaks within the bureaucracy is a decades-old gambit, and one that has not worked. More must be done, even if it inconveniences the executive and legislative branches, which can be depended on to sing loudly about child welfare and now have a chance to back their words with work.
Staffing — recruitment and retention of enough people to do the work of CYFD — is key. So is sunlight: making it more difficult to cover up mistakes that hurt children. Attorney General Raúl Torrez wants to establish a civil rights division focused on children; the governor pocket-vetoed that legislation. He should begin setting it up in preparation for when legislation finally passes.
The governor has issued her own executive order designed to restructure the department. But she remains leery of independent oversight, and that needs to change. An independent ombudsman for children — outside the agency — is a necessary reform.
The governor and the next CYFD secretary should welcome help from all parties, whether it’s a Republican legislator fixated on improving the department or a foster parent with tips on how red tape can be untangled.
The children of New Mexico are precious. Alice King knew that and helped establish a department designed to protect them. Now it’s time — past time — to deliver on that promise.