Santa Fe Community College is an institution with the power to change and improve lives. That’s why all of Santa Fe should be concerned about the college’s pandemic-related struggles.
The health of the college is inextricably tied to the well-being of Santa Fe.
That SFCC has struggled over the months of pandemic-caused online learning is hardly unique. It is estimated U.S. colleges and universities have lost a collective $183 billion due to COVID-19. That’s according to Paul Friga, a consultant for the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Collegesm who analyzed budgets for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 from 107 U.S. institutions.
Given the losses nationwide, the recent announcement SFCC will cut five programs and lay off several staff members — a second round of workforce reductions — is hardly surprising.
The college lost $2 million last year in tuition and fees from declining enrollment. The $36.1 million budget approved for fiscal year 2022 contained a $1.2 million shortfall. To bridge that gap, the college saved $450,000 through cutting programs and staff while using $380,000 in cash reserves.
Operating under emergency conditions — declared in May 2020 as the pandemic began — enabled President Becky Rowley and the college governing board to make fast decisions.
Still, faculty union President Stephen DeGiulio has raised a number of questions about the emergency designation, pointing out there are no specific criteria from the state Higher Education Department about what constitutes an emergency. “It gives the college carte blanche to take actions which they would not be able to do under normal conditions," he said.
That, of course, may be the point. Conditions are not normal and are unlikely to return to that spot for some time. Meanwhile, SFCC officials must continue to provide degrees and certificates, keep the lights on and the campus running, all while balancing the budget.
The decision to slash five programs was not made lightly. Eliminated, at least for now, are solar energy, exercise science, hospitality, fashion design and architectural and interior design programs. Six people lost jobs and eight vacant jobs were not filled. Students with declared majors in the eliminated programs can finish their degrees, and classes on those topics still will be offered.
Given the growing importance of renewable energy to replace fossil fuels, the elimination of the solar energy program has caused the most consternation. Still, only three students were enrolled in the program at the time of a special audit to identify places to cut.
With that as the backdrop, the college should use this lull to reconfigure the program to make it more attractive in the future. Consult with solar energy companies to see what training they need and revise the degree program. Then, market it to attract both recent high school graduates and older adults changing careers.
The same thing applies to the hospitality program, which only had one student enrolled. In a town where tourism is a top business, the community college should be able to offer classes to help young people learn the skills they need — not to wait tables or sit behind the front desk, but to someday run the restaurants and hotels. A two-year hospitality degree could be matched with four-year colleges so students can complete a bachelor’s degree. Thanks to the pandemic, we know these programs can be done virtually, saving room and board costs.
Improving offerings is a task for the future — an important one, but not the immediate concern. Right now, the college continues in its emergency mode while still watching the budget and educating students. Our community can help out. Take a class. Donate money to the SFCC Community Foundation. Consider sending your kid there for the first two years of college or sign up your high school-age child for dual enrollment classes.
The fastest way back to normal is to increase enrollment.
These cutbacks are painful, but will keep the books balanced and the college delivering programs that are thriving — in nursing and related health fields, controlled environment agriculture and welding, to name a few. By acting quickly, college leaders stopped the bleeding. Next up? Begin the healing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.