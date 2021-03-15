The end is near — the 2021 legislative session is over at noon Saturday, with much work to be done.
In the next few days, legislators must wrap up the $7.4 billion budget, always the first priority in any session. The initially bleak situation has improved, both because of an increase in the price of a barrel of oil and because the American Rescue Plan is sending billions to New Mexico state, local and tribal governments to help address vaccinations, school reopenings, shore up budget shortfalls, fund unemployment payments, pay for COVID-19 testing and address other needs exposed during the pandemic.
The easing of financial strain will help ensure the Legislature can take care of big priorities. That’s what the next few days are for — this is shaping up to be a consequential legislative session. Here are some remaining priorities to be addressed:
- Get to the governor the legislation to create the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, Senate Bill 93, so the state can put together a plan to connect more of New Mexico to the internet. Federal dollars, as well as state funds, are available right now, but to obtain them, New Mexico needs a strategy and people to execute it. The struggles so many New Mexicans have had connecting to the internet during the pandemic make it clear that lack of broadband is holding us back.
- Cap interest rates for short-term loans at 36 percent by passing Senate Bill 66.
- Pass Roxy’s Law, Senate Bill 32, the Wildlife Conservation and Public Safety Act, to end the cruel practice of trapping on public lands. This will be a boon to New Mexico’s image outside of the state and to our growing outdoor recreation industry.
- Approve the Healthy Workplaces Act, House Bill 20, to provide paid sick leave, guaranteeing that working men and women don’t have to choose between their health or their wallet. This is groundbreaking legislation and so important, as we have seen during a pandemic when people with temperatures and coughs were told to stay home. But how can someone living paycheck to paycheck afford to miss wages? This legislation means they won’t have to choose.
- Pass House Joint Resolution 1, the constitutional amendment to fund early childhood education. It asks voters to approve a 1 percent annual distribution from the $22 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to ensure stable revenue for pre-K and other forms of early childhood education.
- Get House Bill 47, the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act, to the governor. This would allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medicine to people who are terminally ill.
- Act on House Bill 55, which would make legislators reveal their capital outlay priorities. This is essential to better government and spending taxpayer dollars wisely.
- Approve Senate Bill 84, which would allow community solar programs to be established in New Mexico. This bill meets the governor’s goal of expanding renewable energy but also will be an economic driver, creating jobs and opportunity.
- Complete important work on making the tax code fair and stable. In a comprehensive taxation package, the Legislature is seeking to make higher-wage earners and corporations pay more taxes, while using those dollars to increase the Working Families Tax Credit and expand the Low Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate. The legislation increases the number of personal income tax brackets from five to eight while also raising the corporate income tax rate. This legislation, House Bill 291, prioritizes helping those who need it the most in a way that is not overly burdensome.
Even at the highest level — people with taxable income over $415,000 — the rate would be 6.5 percent. The corporate tax rate would rise from 5.9 percent to 7.6 percent for those companies earning over $500,000; the increase would be spread out over five years.
The tax-rate package is important. Sen. George Muñoz, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, still is hoping to lower the gross receipts tax base as part of the mix, perhaps using cigarette tax dollars to offset the losses as Majority Leader Peter Wirth had initially proposed. Many details, in other words, remain to be worked out.
And so it goes during the last week of a legislative session. So much done, and so much that remains. Will we see recreational cannabis legalized? Will lawmakers approve an independent redistricting commission to draw legislative, congressional and Public Education Commission boundaries? How will the Legislature dedicate money to meet the requirements of the Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit, which calls for more education dollars to be dedicated to at-risk groups? So much to debate, decide and deliver.
