The governor and the Legislature are debating whether she overstepped her authority in spending to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Refreshingly, this isn’t a partisan disagreement, but more a division over authority — and it’s a worthwhile conversation to have.
As we have seen watching the president deal with Congress, a too-powerful executive upsets the checks and balances built into our system. The legislative branch is supposed to decide where money is spent, not the executive. That’s why the 40-member, bipartisan Legislative Council last month asked independent attorneys to investigate whether the governor needed to ask for legislative authorization for millions in crisis spending.
During the pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took decisive action to ensure New Mexico had adequate testing supplies, tests, personal protective equipment for health care workers — the tools to deal with a true public health emergency. Two allocations, one of $10 million and another of $20 million, were authorized.
New Mexico allows governors to spend unilaterally in an emergency, but only in limited amounts — set by statute at $750,000, which other governors have gotten around by ordering expenditures in increments of $750,000. As the governor’s staff points out, though, she also is required by the All Hazards Emergency Act to “avoid or minimize harm in the event of an emergency.”
We agree with the governor’s assessment that the COVID-19 crisis required fast action. That included spending to buy personal protective equipment, ensure an adequate supply of tests, provide food for hungry children and all the other efforts necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to reduce harm to New Mexicans.
What’s more, the Legislature was not in session when the pandemic began in March; just who would have approved the appropriations? It took weeks to figure out how to bring lawmakers back safely, too, since large gatherings are likely locations to spread the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They couldn’t meet to approve spending in a timely fashion.
Still, questioning how taxpayer dollars are being spent is necessary and should not be adversarial. Both the governor and legislators want what is best for New Mexico. We would argue, however, that legislators wanting to probe spending are missing the point. The question isn’t whether the governor should have acted to protect New Mexicans. That’s her job.
The question that needs to be answered is whether current New Mexico statutes give a governor enough authority to act in a crisis. A limit of $750,000 seems arbitrarily low, given the sorts of emergencies that can arise. There’s the public health crisis facing us now, but considering the drought much of New Mexico is enduring, don’t count out wildfires as potential budget busters.
Gov. Susana Martinez had to react to cold weather cutting off the supply of natural gas back in 2011. Weather is always a possible crisis-inducer, as are any number of potential accidents at Los Alamos National Laboratory, oil fields or mining operations.
The difference between what is happening now and most situations of the past is that the emergencies had a beginning and an end. Generally, the entire state was not involved, either. But this pandemic has encompassed all of New Mexico — every facet of life from health care, private businesses, schools and daily living — and has been going on for months. A state of emergency has become the new normal.
Before the January regular session, it would be useful for lawmakers and the executive to discuss how updated statutes could give a governor the authority to act without requiring her to issue order upon order of $750,000 each to deal with a crisis. It would be prudent, too, to find a way to build in legislative consultation so that our systems of checks and balances are not altered permanently.
The pandemic of 2020 has presented a crisis like none in our lifetime. Lujan Grisham has stepped up and used every bit of her executive power to protect the people of New Mexico. That’s what a leader should do. As the crisis cools — we’re not quite there yet — we can improve our systems and better prepare New Mexico to respond to whatever catastrophe awaits.
