With both decreasing COVID-19 cases and virus spread, New Mexico once again has the opportunity to open up.
But if residents don’t learn from the recent past, the doors could slam shut — and that would be terrible for all the people who need to resume their lives. That includes everyone from business operators to elementary schoolchildren who want to be in the classroom instead of the living room.
For the beleaguered restaurant industry, the return of indoor dining — even at a scant 25 percent occupancy — has to be welcome. The pandemic has been horrible for businesses that depend on people gathering indoors in an enclosed space, often without masks because of eating and drinking.
What we saw earlier this summer, though, was that partial reopenings — indoor dining, worship spaces, gyms, hair salons — led to people becoming careless.
They gathered in too-large groups, whether for graduation parties or family celebrations. They ate out and decided to linger for drinks, spending hours indoors instead of eating and leaving. They fought the mask mandate, whether for reasons of discomfort or because they didn’t want anyone telling them what to do.
Yet if everyone wore masks, scientists estimate that 66,000 people will be alive in December who otherwise might have died.
We know reopening will drive cases up. That’s a given. It’s a risk.
But there’s no reason that by taking smart precautions, we can’t adapt to what likely will be our new normal for months until a safe, tested vaccine is available. That means cases rise, but they don’t skyrocket. We don’t overrun our health care system.
For the next few months, people need to recommit to wearing their masks. It’s the best, most painless strategy the nation has to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
People also should avoid large gatherings — the public health order is increasing how many people can gather to nine, anything 10 and over is prohibited — stay at least 6 feet apart, wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Oh, and don’t touch your face. All the prudent public health guidelines that will prevent virus cases also diminish the impact of flu season. This is nothing new, and it works — but only if we all take part.
And that takes us back to masks, the number one key to navigating the next few months is for people to wear their masks.
That’s why it was so unsettling to see Republican National Convention-goers this week not wearing masks — and some 1,500 people gathering at the White House for a speech with only a few wearing face coverings and no social distancing.
The lack of respect by leaders for science-based solutions is heartbreaking. Herman Cain, a Trump supporter and former GOP presidential candidate, died of COVID-19, perhaps contracted at a Trump rally in Oklahoma. It was impossible not to survey the crowd at the White House — which must never be used again for a political stunt — and not wonder who might become ill out of the bunch.
The motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., earlier this summer was another gathering where people decided their “liberty” mattered more than the collective good. Thousands gathered, maskless, to have fun in this dismal summer. More than 100 cases in eight states are being linked to the rally.
Americans, we are finding out, lack discipline and patience. Dealing with this pandemic is a weight on our collective being. We want to be out and about, listening to music on the Plaza or having a family barbecue for Labor Day (hint: don’t) and enjoying life. Yet Fourth of July parties are one reason the state shut down again in mid-July.
For the time being, let’s be proud that New Mexicans have done the hard work of bringing the cases of COVID-19 down so that at least some elementary schools can start opening up. Indoor dining is coming back. Houses of worship can expand to 40 percent occupancy. Museums with static displays can open — that’s a first.
And, if we stay focused and responsible, we can enjoy our lives without making each other sick. It’s possible, so let’s make it so.
