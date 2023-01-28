Paying a greater percentage of health insurance premiums for teachers and other school personnel — one of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s key proposals this legislative session — is both unsustainable and unfair.

The proposal is projected to cost $100 million a year, money New Mexico has now because of the oil and gas boom. But with every boom comes a bust, and it will be hard to find that money once revenues return to earth.

Under the proposal, the state would cover the first $10,000 of all educational employees’ premiums and 60 percent of premium expenses after $10,000. Legislation laying out how much of employee premiums will be covered by the state are contained in House Bill 102, sponsored by Reps. Raymundo Lara, Natalie Figueroa, Debra Sariñana and Sen. Harold Pope, all Democrats. Figueroa is a teacher while Sariñana is a retired teacher.

