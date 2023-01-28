Paying a greater percentage of health insurance premiums for teachers and other school personnel — one of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s key proposals this legislative session — is both unsustainable and unfair.
The proposal is projected to cost $100 million a year, money New Mexico has now because of the oil and gas boom. But with every boom comes a bust, and it will be hard to find that money once revenues return to earth.
Under the proposal, the state would cover the first $10,000 of all educational employees’ premiums and 60 percent of premium expenses after $10,000. Legislation laying out how much of employee premiums will be covered by the state are contained in House Bill 102, sponsored by Reps. Raymundo Lara, Natalie Figueroa, Debra Sariñana and Sen. Harold Pope, all Democrats. Figueroa is a teacher while Sariñana is a retired teacher.
The 100 percent premium coverage affects only school personnel — not all state employees — and that’s a problem. It would lead to calls for expanding the employer’s share of health care premiums to all state workers. That’s expensive and also unsustainable. Of course, current teachers and other school workers have their own beef with how state health care premiums are handled. Currently, education workers cover more of their own costs than other state employees.
That inequity should be fixed, but an expansion to paying 100 percent of health insurance premiums goes too far.
While it’s essential for New Mexico to attract and keep high-quality teachers, the state also lacks enough social workers, prison guards, police officers and workers in other critical sectors.
The shortage of social workers, particularly, means the state often fails its most vulnerable children. Vacancies in the Children, Youth and Families Department are persistent across the agency’s various departments. If covering a bigger share of health care premiums is going to be a recruitment tool, why not pay more premium costs for social workers, too?
And that’s just one group.
Singling out educational workers today means greater premium coverage for everyone tomorrow. Yet the people footing the bill — the taxpayers of New Mexico — generally lack good health insurance. The state leads the nation in the percentage of people covered through the federal Medicaid program, used by low-income people as health insurance. State employees have benefits many New Mexicans can’t afford.
The Legislative Finance Committee, which presents its own budget, did not include the governor’s health care proposal in its spending plan. Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, is not a supporter, either.
“The governor is going to have to convince us that it’s sustainable and won’t create inequities within agencies that don’t get their health care paid for,” Muñoz said.
Clearly, he and other fiscally prudent legislators understand where this proposal would lead.
Health premiums will only increase, so today’s $100 million will be tomorrow’s $150 million, with state unions negotiating to add all employees to expanded premium coverage. Once again, if school employees are stuck paying more of their health care costs than other workers, the governor’s proposal can be amended to deal with the existing inequity. That’s fair without creating a new, more expensive injustice.
Spending a temporary surplus — even one at $3.6 billion — on recurring expenses is a sure path to extreme budget cuts in the future. Don’t do it.