Every fourth Thursday of November, Americans gather with family and friends to celebrate. Thanksgiving is the best of holidays, one dedicated to food and fellowship, to acknowledging the blessings of the year.
The original Thanksgiving of myth, with Pilgrims, Natives and the coming together of communities, is just that — a myth. While Pilgrims and Natives did sit down to dinner, the temporary alliance did not have a happy ending. The decimation of Native peoples and the subsequent theft of land and property across the continent are hard truths we need to acknowledge. Truth, not myth, will help us live up to our best ideals.
Yet even while acknowledging truths, the spirit of Thanksgiving — of sharing with neighbors, helping each other and most of all, enjoying a good meal with those we love most — is worth preserving. That’s especially the case in 2020, a year marked by pandemic, loss of life, racial unrest, ugly politics and all the burdens of this singularly unpleasant time.
Yes, even in hard moments, Americans will gather to give thanks.
This year the gatherings will be smaller in many cases; to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we show love for our neighbors by eating only with household members. Of course, judging from long lines at airports, many people are still traveling to be with family. We can only hope that our coronavirus numbers don’t skyrocket even more as a result.
Many will be experiencing virtual Thanksgivings, cooking with friends and family via Zoom or FaceTime, sharing food without in-person contact, hosting small groups and eating outside. It is a Thanksgiving like few others.
But never forget that Thanksgiving is a feast born from hard times.
The Pilgrims were celebrating survival — a plentiful harvest after deprivation, thanks in no small part to assistance from the continent’s original inhabitants.
In 1789, President George Washington issued a Thanksgiving proclamation for the nation, assigning Thursday, Nov. 26, as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.
He wrote “it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor.”
The nation was giving thanks for its successful revolution against Great Britain, but also its establishment of a government that respected the liberty and rights of the people.
To that end, Washington further asked people to implore the Almighty “to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed.” We need that sentiment more than ever as a new president prepares to take office.
The national holiday became permanently enshrined in another hard time, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln was seeking to preserve the union as a Civil War raged. In the midst of war, Lincoln was asked to assign the annual Thanksgiving holiday a fixed day and chose the fourth Thursday of November as the date.
Consider how Lincoln found bright spots amid the hardships. He wrote: “the year that is drawing towards its close has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies.”
Lincoln reminded all that the gifts he found — peace with other nations, harmony in communities despite war, population growth and abundance of resources — had a source. “No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God,” he wrote.
This Thanksgiving, let us remember the sacrifice of those who came before. Like them, we can gather in difficult times, still counting our blessings, and give thanks. It is the American way.
