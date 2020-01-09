For everyone worried about whether Santa Fe has any affordable property — apparently, the answer is yes.
Just look at a fine property in the Santa Fe Railyard — a 10,242-square-foot building being sold at an appraised value of $150,000. Now that’s a deal.
So much so, members of the Santa Fe City Council are questioning the transaction. The city of Santa Fe owns the building, once home to Santa Fe Clay, and wants to sell it to Luna Capital Advisors of Santa Fe for the appraised value.
To that end, the City Council voted earlier this week to hold a public hearing Jan. 29 on the proposed sale. The hearing will consider an ordinance to authorize sale of the building, but we predict more will be discussed. The property is between the Violet Crown movie house and El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe in the Railyard.
Apparently, when Luna Capital was negotiating a lease, the firm decided it needed to remodel the property. To obtain the funds for remodeling, the business advisory firm needed to own the building — thus, a potential sale, which fits in with a broader city goal to sell excess property and reduce maintenance costs.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, by day a real estate agent, doesn’t mind selling property. She just pointed out at the council meeting that if the city wants to sell, officials should seek to get the highest price possible. Open up the sale, in other words, and look for any and all buyers.
We can’t disagree with that assessment and look forward to hearing more about an appraisal that came in at $150,000 in a prime, close-to-downtown location. Perhaps the building’s condition is inadequate or the property has drawbacks that justify what seems to be a low price. All of this can be discussed so that taxpayers feel assured that their interests are being protected.
A public hearing also offers the opportunity for city officials to discuss reasons for unloading this particular property and the process through which the sale was considered. It also would be a forum to discuss plans to sell more city property — is this happening as opportunities arise or is there strategy behind the sales? The old Warehouse 21 building also is being sold, apparently. What does that mean for the Railyard?
While the city should stop overextending itself by owning too much property in need of expensive maintenance, it also needs to establish a transparent process for any and all sales — with a goal of maximizing profit but also ensuring the properties will be put to good use. Establishing a process that involves the public and avoids perceptions of conflicts will be especially important as work on developing the midtown campus property begins.
With a public hearing, many of these questions about the Railyard property can be answered. Many more, we are sure, will be raised. That’s exactly what needs to happen.
Hear, hear. When the voters hear of a property in a desirable location being sold on he cheap, we wish to know whether there are good reasons for this or if something is going on under the table at our expense.
