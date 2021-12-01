The proposed conversion of a former midtown bank building into apartments is one we’ll be watching closely.
It features much of what Santa Fe needs in development — taking otherwise unused property and making it useful in a location that won’t increase sprawl.
Architectural Alliance is proposing to take the First National 1870 bank back office, 2020 Rosina St., and convert it into 32 units of apartments. The plan begins with the building itself — solid concrete — at 15,400 square feet. This was the building where the bank’s human resources, mortgage loan center, accounting, financing and other operations were located.
Alliance owner Eric Enfield wants the finished apartment complex to be three stories. That would entail adding a 14,000-square-foot second level and a top level at 13,000-square feet. Height, as we know, always is controversial in Santa Fe.
Seeing the finished drawings is key. A lot depends on the appearance of the building and how it will fit in with its surroundings. In this case, the building is close to businesses, an elementary school and churches. Comfortable apartments would fit well in the neighborhood.
Obviously, the public needs to know more about rents and affordability, too. Will truly affordable units be part of the project? “Mid-range” rents — as described by the developer — are a matter of perspective. Perhaps developers could consider setting aside affordable units for workers who have trouble paying high Santa Fe rents. It certainly would be convenient for teachers or health care workers, considering the proximity of schools and medical facilities to the proposed apartments.
This would be a smart move by developers, too. After all, any development in Santa Fe faces facing increasingly loud pushback. Santa Fe residents say they want more housing, then tend to find reasons why the proposed development is bad. Ensuring space for people who otherwise might have to be driving to work from Rio Rancho is one way to blunt opposition.
Whatever the opposition, it is inarguable that reusing existing buildings is a way to add housing units without continually building on the outskirts of town or eating up open spaces.
But let’s not stop with one empty building being repurposed. More former retail or office spaces — should the buildings be sturdy enough for renewal — need to be converted instead of sitting empty.
Yes, people who might live in the apartments will use the roads nearby, but a Rosina Street address is close to major thoroughfares as well as bus routes. Its construction does not have to spoil what is already there. Done right, these apartments would increase housing without adding to sprawl. That’s the kind of growth Santa Fe needs.
