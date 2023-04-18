The designation — Senate Bill 1 — should have been an indication of the legislation’s importance.
Even so, a bill to help small water systems band together in regional authorities flew under the radar at the 2023 legislative session. Here’s why this legislation has the potential to be transformative for communities across New Mexico:
For Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, consolidating systems just makes sense. Too many small communities — including Cañoncito in his Senate district — were struggling with ensuring stable, clean water supplies. Wirth has worked on the issue for years and co-sponsored the legislation with Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos. The House sponsor was Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo.
The measure remove roadblocks if and when small water systems want to consolidate. A key point: They are not required to join forces. They just will be able to merge should they so choose, using a framework that won’t require action of the Legislature.
Currently, lawmakers have to pass a law to authorize the consolidation of small systems into regional water authorities. That was a bureaucratic and ungainly process, leading to unnecessary delays.
With consolidations, the state will have fewer operators to regulate and regional authorities will be able to access more grant funds to repair, maintain and improve systems.
Economies of scale are possible, and more users paying a monthly fee for water will provide the regional authorities with enough money to hire workers and keep systems in better repair. A regional system would need to conduct one audit, while four small systems would need four separate accountings. Smaller is not always more advantageous.
What’s more, the Water Trust Board has additional dollars right now to give for projects to shore up water infrastructure. Some $125 million is available to cover water projects that qualify, with the fund increasing to about $133 million next year. That’s a welcome change from years when no dollars were available.
The timing is right, too. Recent wildfires in both the north and south reminded everyone of the fragility of water systems — users in many parts of the state needed their operations upgraded, a situation made worse after the fires.
Older septic systems are leaking; new state dollars could build wastewater treatment systems and protect aquifers. Rural wells also have been drying up. In all, there’s a lot of work to be done.
For small water systems operators wondering how to go about consolidating, the example of the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority in southern New Mexico will be helpful.
Back in 2005, five mutual domestic water associations began meeting to see how they could become better partners, eventually formalizing an intention to work together. By 2009, the five original associations were forming the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority, and by 2016, four additional domestic water associations had joined up.
The authority could be formed only because House Bill 185 was passed in 2009, allowing the water systems to formally create the authority, which took place in 2010.
In doing so, the associations stopped duplicating efforts, improved compliance with water regulations and bettered their financial conditions. This success is now possible in other parts of New Mexico where water partnerships make sense. Consolidation, done right, will make it easier for people all across New Mexico to have access to clean water. Transformative legislation, indeed.