The designation — Senate Bill 1 — should have been an indication of the legislation’s importance.

Even so, a bill to help small water systems band together in regional authorities flew under the radar at the 2023 legislative session. Here’s why this legislation has the potential to be transformative for communities across New Mexico:

For Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, consolidating systems just makes sense. Too many small communities — including Cañoncito in his Senate district — were struggling with ensuring stable, clean water supplies. Wirth has worked on the issue for years and co-sponsored the legislation with Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos. The House sponsor was Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo.

