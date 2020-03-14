How best to connect Santa Fe south of Rodeo Road to the rest of town and relieve traffic through neighborhoods in the process?
That was one consideration of a $250,000 study looking at taking Richards Avenue across the Arroyo de los Chamisos to bridge the north and south sections of Richards and reach Cerrillos Road.
When citizens gathered last week — after two cancellations because of snow — they heard about four different schematics, all focusing on roads. (We would like to see further examination of building bike lanes, extending bus routes, encouraging car pooling and finding ways to reduce motor vehicle traffic. Demands on Richards, the road to subdivisions, Santa Fe Community College, churches and schools are not going to be reduced.)
The first option would do nothing, that’s the no-build choice. Two other options connected Richards to Cerrillos Road but appear impractical — they are hardly direct or easy-to-navigate.
The only alternative that made any sort of sense — if you believe a connecting road is the right approach — is Alternative B, which links Richards across Rodeo Road in a straight line, bridging the arroyo and then reaching Cerrillos Road. As one audience member asked, somewhat plaintively, “Is this a done deal?”
No, this is not a done deal, although many in the audience believed it should be.
Speaking up for building the extension were residents of homes along Camino Carlos Rey and Avenida de las Campanas, neighborhoods where traffic is reducing the quality of life. Should the Richards Avenue extension be built, these neighbors hope for a little more peace and quiet. Many residents in neighborhoods south of Rodeo Road, all the way to Rancho Viejo in the county, support the extension as a more direct connection to midtown Santa Fe.
Neighborhoods affected by the extension, however, had a different opinion — and their questions deserve answers, whatever the final decision.
As former state and Santa Fe police Chief John Denko pointed out, extending Richards is nothing new. It was discussed 20 years ago and abandoned because road traffic would damage existing neighborhoods. In 2010, a Department of Transportation study looked once more at the extension; again, it was not acted upon.
The most recent traffic study shows extending Richards Avenue across the arroyo would change local traffic patterns. What is clearly the preferred route, Alternative B, would relieve traffic along Camino Consuelo by 24 percent to 32 percent, Avenida de Las Campanas by 48 percent to 56 percent and Camino Carlos Rey by 4 percent to 10 percent. Alternative B also increases traffic on Richards Avenue by 32 percent to 51 percent. Most of all, it is the most direct route.
However, despite a convincing case being made for connecting Richards in the most logical way, citizens raised many questions at a meeting to study the issue last week.
As residents pointed out, the study looked at traffic impact on certain roads but didn’t examine what sort of changes there might be in neighborhoods along Richards — what other damage might be done? Residents of Vista del Prado neighborhood believe their lives would be greatly impacted by traffic if the extension is built.
Other people want more study to look at where spillover from Richards would go — cars not going all the way to Cerrillos, but heading down Siringo Road, already busy, or to other roads in the area.
Former Councilor Ron Trujillo pointed out that the city can’t cross the arroyo anyway unless the state Game and Fish Department wants to sell — it seems that before spending more money studying a road crossing, the city would make sure the land can be purchased and the crossing built.
Trujillo made another good point, too, that the Richards Avenue/Cerrillos Road intersection might not be large enough to bear the weight of increased traffic. As he stated, the Vegas Verde intersection already is capable of handling more cars and trucks. Of course, getting to that intersection is problematic; the road would not be direct enough.
A lot was learned. A lot remains to be figured out. In short, the meeting to discuss connecting Richards Avenue did exactly what it needed to do. Citizens got necessary information. They relayed their concerns to planners, especially about unintended consequences to neighborhoods — one resident reminded everyone that Richards Avenue continues across Cerrillos Road. Impacts there need further study as well; the 2010 Department of Transportation study contemplated taking Richards/Henry Lynch all the way to N.M. 599.
To ensure the best planning, the Richards Avenue extension should not be looked at in isolation; there’s also the issue of whether access via an exchange from Richards to Interstate 25 will improve the flow of traffic and whether the federal and state governments want that built.
For now, citizens have seen the alternatives to extending Richards Avenue and have plenty to consider. They can comment, they can contact their city councilors, they can bring up the points that planners might have missed. Later this year, the preferred alternative will be selected with a design phase to follow — unless, of course the decision is to do nothing.
So no, this is not a done deal, but city of Santa Fe leaders are moving closer to a final decision. Now is the time to speak out, weighing the needs of neighborhoods with the desire for a more connected, easily traversed city. This one’s complicated.
This seems to be another case of Always More Cars All the Time. You can't retroactively rebuild roads through a neighborhood to turn a quiet street into an arterial without messing with peoples lives and property. Its about time we stopped bowing to the Almighty Car.
