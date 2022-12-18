It would be an insult to the people of New Mexico if Congress chooses to ignore their overwhelming support for directing additional funds from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund for public education.
In November, 70 percent of voters supported Constitutional Amendment 1, designed to allocate an additional 1.25 percent of the Land Grant Permanent Fund for education. That would mean another $245.7 million for public schools, with an estimated $126.9 million directly to early childhood education. Some 5 percent of the earnings from the approximately $25 billion fund already shores up public education in the state.
It took a decade of work to get the measure on the ballot, which is why Congress potentially being a hold up would be such an insult to voters. The state Legislature approved House Joint Resolution 1 at the start of 2021; it included a provision that Congress also had to approve the amendment if voters supported it.
Currently, Democrats — barely — hold majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. Come January, the House will be controlled by Republicans. They do not seem particularly enamored of spending more money on public education and could choose simply to ignore the New Mexico Education Enhancement Act. That's the federal legislation introduced in December of 2021 by Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury to allow more money to be disbursed from the fund.
The legislation has gone through one committee in the Senate but has not hit the floor, and the House version has seen no movement since being introduced. While the current delay is regrettable, it would have been prudent to move this legislation earlier — that way, all would have been in place once voters approved the amendment.
Now, Heinrich, Stansbury — as well as the other Democrats in the state delegation, Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández — are pushing hard to add essential federal approval to a year-end government spending bill. The deadline will be tight; a continuing resolution that is keeping the government funded expires Thursday. A new one must be passed, and members of the state delegation are working to ensure permanent fund authorization will be added to that legislation.
All of this would be easier if the one Republican in the delegation, Rep. Yvette Herrell, supported the move. She could talk to Republicans in the House who don't want to add the measure to the spending authorization and show voters in the 2nd District that she respects their decisions.
Herrell, of course, narrowly lost a bid for reelection in November to Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who supported Constitutional Amendment 1. She was not a fan of the amendment and has not backed the federal legislation. However, she wants her job back and already has filed to run for Congress in two years.
Blocking money that will help New Mexico children might have been popular in a deep red Congressional district, but she is running in a purple district now. Herrell might want to consider the wisdom of appealing to independents and conservative Democrats — not just her conservative base.
It's perfectly rational for her to say, "I disagreed with this approach, but I support the will of the people." Then, she can run for Congress showing she won't always block programs that help New Mexicans. Remember, this is the representative who voted against federal aid for victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Barring Herrell's support, the rest of the delegation will have to unite — as they are so good at doing — to further the interests of New Mexico children. Voters passed the amendment, clearly choosing bigger investments in educating children. Congress should respect their wishes.