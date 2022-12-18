It would be an insult to the people of New Mexico if Congress chooses to ignore their overwhelming support for directing additional funds from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund for public education.

In November, 70 percent of voters supported Constitutional Amendment 1, designed to allocate an additional 1.25 percent of the Land Grant Permanent Fund for education. That would mean another $245.7 million for public schools, with an estimated $126.9 million directly to early childhood education. Some 5 percent of the earnings from the approximately $25 billion fund already shores up public education in the state.

It took a decade of work to get the measure on the ballot, which is why Congress potentially being a hold up would be such an insult to voters. The state Legislature approved House Joint Resolution 1 at the start of 2021; it included a provision that Congress also had to approve the amendment if voters supported it.

