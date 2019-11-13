Now comes the waiting.
For 700,000 immigrants — including some 6,800 young people in New Mexico — the stress must be unimaginable. They have months to wait before the Supreme Court issues a ruling on whether President Donald Trump can end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Only then will they know if they can remain legally in the only country they know.
The court heard arguments on the legality of Trump’s administration ending a program started under President Barack Obama and designed to ensure that immigrants who came to the United States illegally as young children would not be punished for the decisions that adults made.
Establishing this program was the right thing to do and remains so, although Congress should have put protections for DACA recipients — called Dreamers — into law so that this uncertainty would not occur.
Congress still can do the right thing.
No person who works and contributes to this country should have to live worried, wondering if their lives will be overturned abruptly. Currently, the program allows people who came here as children to apply for protected status, renewing their applications every two years. Their backgrounds are checked rigorously — they can’t have criminal convictions, for example — and they can work, drive and attend school legally. Ending the program makes Dreamers vulnerable to deportation, especially under an administration so critical of nonwhite immigrants.
Chief Justice John Roberts indicated that the Supreme Court could rule in a humane way to minimize hardships participants might face if it ended. However, that hardly is comforting, considering this administration’s record on immigration. Actual citizens have been rounded up, even detained, before being allowed to show they are citizens. The people running the country cannot be trusted to leave Dreamers alone if the protections of DACA are removed.
The president had promised to keep DACA protections and then reversed himself, deciding in September 2017 to kill it. The decision led to litigation, which is why the case went to the Supreme Court. The court is considering a number of arguments. Among them are whether the courts can review administrative reversals of programs or whether the Trump administration ended DACA lawfully. Any decision won’t be announced for months.
Meanwhile, the president’s recent tweets continue to be incoherent on the subject. “Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals,” Trump said recently, adding in typical contradictory fashion that, “If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”
Justices must keep in mind that lives hang in the balance.
Congress can solve the whole problem. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should bring the Dream and Promise Act to the Senate floor for a vote. It passed the House last summer and needs Senate approval and a Trump signature. With legislative action, a court decision would be beside the point.
Then, tens of thousands of our neighbors could go about their lives. And a Congress that can pass protection for Dreamers, a humane action in the best American tradition, might then find the gumption to address immigration reform, protecting borders, dealing with refugees and providing certainty for people here who contribute to this nation’s success. Forget making America great. Make America function again, including our Congress.
