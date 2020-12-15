Here’s a message to Congress from the people of the United States.
Don’t come home for Christmas.
Stay in Washington, D.C., as long as it takes to pass critical legislation that will help the people of this nation make it through this bleak winter. For months, since the House of Representatives passed a second stimulus bill in May, the GOP-led Senate has done little to further help for small businesses and individuals.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, remember, said assistance was not urgent. And so it proved, through an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the summer and into the fall, when the United States turned into the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot.
Small-business owners are in desperate shape. Men and women who work in restaurants or hospitality but lost jobs are running out of unemployment benefits. Evictions have been halted for now, but that protection stops at year’s end. Local and state governments that have been paying for testing, personal protection equipment and other COVID-19 costs are running low on cash.
What has been missing since April is a sense of federal support — in dollars, policy and direction. Democrats and Republicans almost had a stimulus deal before the election, but it failed to materialize.
Congress must not fail now.
There are differences in how big the stimulus should be. Democrats in April went huge, passing a $3 trillion package to provide individual relief, help local and state governments, assist front-line workers and extend unemployment benefits.
A responsible GOP Senate would have taken that package and whittled it down to something more acceptable, sent it back to the Democratic House and worked on a compromise. Instead, the Senate ignored it. Senators also did not pass their own stimulus and send it to the House to force negotiations.
As Congress did nothing, people don’t have enough food, can’t buy presents for their kids and are worried about whether they are going to make their rent. The folks serving in Congress, by the way, have health insurance, a paycheck and no worries about where their next meal is coming from. Heck, if they’re friendly with the Trump administration, members of Congress might even be invited to indoor parties at the White House.
That is not the life most Americans are living.
McConnell, the perennial roadblock to progress, has said no legislation will pass without virus-related liability protection — that would be schools, businesses, colleges, etc., all free from being sued, no matter what they did. To block money for people who lack food and may soon lose shelter over lawsuits that so far aren’t being filed is beyond heartless.
Congress must act.
Negotiations were hopeful late Tuesday, and we believe a deal can be struck. For one thing, congressional leaders are meeting this time, something that had not been the case for much of the last year. Senators are working in a bipartisan fashion, too, with both GOP Sen. Josh Hawley and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders demanding $1,200 direct payments.
Each side is sacrificing, and that’s how hammering out legislation works. To be honest, we prefer a bigger bill, with direct payments to individuals and assistance for local and state governments. But whatever Congress does now is a down payment — the Biden administration will put together a stronger package come January.
Something now, anything, is better than nothing.
Get it done, Congress. Or don’t come home.
