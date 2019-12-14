The rush of news remains so constant in these days of 24-7 headlines, it has become easy to overlook truly important stories. And so it was last week when the Washington Post unveiled a ground-breaking, three-year investigation into the lies told to the American people about the never-ending war in Afghanistan.
Citizens of the United States of America cannot afford to ignore this report.
In “The Afghanistan Papers, a secret history of the war,” the newspaper used time-tested skills of journalism — intensive review of documents obtained after a three-year legal struggle and interviews with some 400 insiders — to show that the U.S. government has kept the country involved in 18 years of war with no end in sight.
The obfuscation from the top is bipartisan. Republican President George W. Bush, who started the war; Democratic President Barack Obama, who continued the war; and current Republican President Donald Trump, who lacks a coherent Afghanistan policy, all have failed to provide clear objectives for victory, a clean exit strategy and little indication of what actual victory would look like.
Some $2 trillion spent, thousands of lives lost and thousands more wounded — and what have we to show?
Defense Department figures reveal that more than 775,000 U.S. troops have deployed to Afghanistan since 2001, with 2,300 dying and 20,589 wounded. That does not count the damage done to Afghanistan, with 157,000 lives lost.
Through all these years of fighting, three U.S. administrations assured citizens the war was succeeding. As the Post investigation shows, they were lying.
No war is winnable without clear objectives and a way out. No war is winnable when Congress is not involved from the beginning, taking an actual vote to go to war. No war is winnable without Congress using its oversight as fighting proceeds to get the truth from those in charge.
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall reminds everyone that, ultimately, only Congress has the power to take the country to war.
Last week, New Mexico’s senior senator spoke forcefully about the failure of Congress to enforce its constitutional war powers — he has been a consistent and welcome voice that Congress needs to take its authority back.
“The Founders were clear in their intent. The Constitution squarely places the authority to ‘declare war’ with Congress and Congress alone,” he said in a speech to the Senate.
Udall, along with a near-unanimous Congress, voted in favor of an authorization of military force, sending troops to Afghanistan to root out al-Qaida in 2001 after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. As Udall pointed out, the Taliban was expelled from power, al-Qaida was defeated and the orchestrator of the 9/11 attack, Osama bin Laden, was killed.
The goals were met. Yet the U.S. remains in Afghanistan. Why?
“The war in Afghanistan is the longest in U.S. history,” Udall told the Senate. “But it no longer has a clear purpose.”
Udall and GOP Sen. Rand Paul have introduced the American Forces Going Home After Noble Service Act, or the Afghan Service Act, designed to pull troops out of Afghanistan responsibly and repeal the original authorization once and for all. The endless war would be done.
But Udall worries about more than Afghanistan. He wants Congress to stop U.S. meddling in other places in the Middle East, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.
A measure to limit the president’s powers could have been included in the National Defense Authorization Act.
The Udall-Kaine-Paul amendment would have prohibited funding for a war with Iran without authorization from Congress; it’s not in the final version of the defense act, and neither is a provision to remove U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. Udall rightly pointed out that Congress is failing the American people by not exercising its constitutional power. His fellow members of Congress should listen.
Udall’s career in the Senate is winding down — the Democrat is not running for reelection in 2020, and his wisdom will be sorely missed. “For too long, Congress has hidden from making the hard decisions, from taking the tough votes,” he said. “We’ve deferred to the executive, under Republican and Democratic administrations alike.”
The result is endless, unchecked war, with the possibility for more violence ahead. Unless, of course, Congress asserts its constitutional authority.
