During this time of pandemic, it is difficult to sort fact from fiction. Sometimes, there are deliberate attempts to confuse, but often there are simply differences of opinion or conclusions that change as more information is gathered.
Wear a face mask outside the house, even a homemade one? Sanitize your groceries before bringing them in or putting them up? Wear gloves, and if so, how? All of these proposed ways to avoid contagion have different defenders or critics — most of whom make at least a decent amount of sense.
Face masks? None other than our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many medical experts insisted early on that people who are not infected do not need masks. That means most of the general public.
Part of this recommendation seemed intended to keep personal protection equipment for those who need it most — our first responders and medical workers. There is a severe shortage of masks, gloves and gowns, right as the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to surge in the United States. Medical-grade equipment needs to be sent to hospitals, doctors and others who are risking their lives.
As for the rest of us, the thinking is changing and a recommendation TO wear face masks outside the home could be on the way. It makes sense. COVID-19 can be asymptomatic — that is, you can have the virus and infect others without being aware of it — so wearing a mask can protect people around you.
Whether a homemade mask of cotton is much protection, the current consensus is that it might be better than nothing. However, before putting on a mask, do some research and learn how to put it on and off safely so as not to spread germs. Disinfect between uses. In a pinch, wear a bandanna over your face outside — at least that way, if you cough, you keep your germs to yourself.
There is even less agreement on sanitizing groceries, with some people recommending leaving packages outside for as long as a day to ensure any virus particles don’t linger. We recommend, after reading copiously on the topic, to use common sense — that is, place grocery bags on a surface such as newspapers to avoid spreading contamination. Wipe your purchases down, if that makes you feel safer; wash produce well in water, as you should anyway. Using bleach on vegetables, though, seems unhealthy and a procedure too far.
Then, recycle the bags away from your kitchen and wipe down all surfaces afterward with disinfectant. For the moment, many stores are telling shoppers that if they bring their own bags, they must take care of sacking their own groceries. Paper sacks are the bag of the day in this time of coronavirus.
Many people also are wearing gloves, although that can be tricky — hand coverings can protect the wearer but also can spread germs widely. If you wear gloves, don’t wear the same pair from place to place. That just spreads germs. Removing gloves properly, so they end up inside out, also is key.
And too many people, as judged by trails and parking lots around Santa Fe, are tossing their gloves on the ground after use. Don’t litter, especially not gear that might be infected with coronavirus. Gloves, if not done correctly, can do more harm than good.
There’s universal advice that works in all circumstances, however, and should help cut through the confusion. Wash hands with soap and water. Avoid touching your face with your hands. And stay home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.