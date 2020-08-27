Every presidential election offers different views of the nation’s future. The choices in 2020 are stark.
On one hand, Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are making a case for competence in governing. This may not seem exciting — no audacity of hope here — but with some 180,000 people dead of COVID-19, tens of thousands more than had to die because of an inept presidential response, competence looks mighty attractive about now.
Then there is Trump World, as we have seen from inside the Republican National Convention: The novel coronavirus pandemic is controlled, and Donald Trump’s actions saved lives. The nation’s standing in the world has been improved because of the president’s toughness. Trump’s economy was the greatest in U.S. history, and despite the damage caused by the pandemic, only Trump can rebuild the economy shredded by a virus.
But at the heart of the GOP message is an undisguised — but still shocking for its crassness — appeal to white voters that a victory for Biden-Harris will lead to disorder in the streets.
Of course, the disorder in the streets currently occurring is happening under Trump. It is Trump’s America, not some future Biden presidency. Trump blames the protests on Democratic leaders at the local and state level. Those officials can only be tamed by Trump, with his promise to restore order, whether by sending in federal agents, the National Guard or even military units, as he did in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.
The Republicans are banking heavily on the idea that protests, with resulting violence caught on camera, will energize their base and even persuade swing voters that the only choice for much desired “order” is Trump.
That emphasis on restoring order, however, fails to address the underlying problem — police violence against unarmed civilians, often Black men.
From the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, to this week’s shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, blasted seven times in the back in front of his three sons and fighting for his life, pain born of years of anger is erupting.
To be clear, protests against police violence become sadly counterproductive when demonstrators burn businesses and loot. Violence in the streets plays into the hands of Republican politicians. It’s that basic.
Violence also hurts the people who live in the towns where it occurs. Small-business owners do not deserve to have their livelihoods destroyed. But massive police action on behalf of the state is not the answer to quieting the streets. It did nothing for cities like Portland, Ore., and Seattle.
We need, first of all, responses to the protests that do not escalate violence. It’s encouraging to see the participation of professional athletes demanding racial justice. But other responses must include cops who do not encourage vigilantes; the officers in Kenosha, Wis., saw a teenager armed with a gun at a protest after the Blake shooting, gave him a bottle of water and thanked him for showing up.
That 17-year-old now stands accused of shooting three people, killing two. Even then, police did not arrest the white shooter as he tried to turn himself in. He went home and was arrested peacefully the day after the incident, an accused white killer brought in without violence. In miniature, therein lies the problem. A minority individual can be shot by police without having committed a capital crime, or any crime, period; a white kid caught on tape killing two people can be apprehended without incident.
On Thursday, in a powerful speech, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris took on the issue of competence, also supporting racial justice and peaceful protest.
The contrast is clear. Amid a pandemic, hurricanes, wildfires and unrest in the streets, voters will be able to choose the leader they believe can handle the many challenges facing the nation. The question is: Which appeal will work — competence or “order?”
