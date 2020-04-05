Being separated from friends, family and co-workers is perhaps the most difficult aspect of living in social isolation during a pandemic, especially when we need information.
Today, no one can walk to the library to ask questions of the capable staff or drop by the help desk at a business or government office to gather information in person. People need to stay home and away from others, unless the trip outside is necessary — such as buying food or picking up prescriptions. It's easy to feel adrift or alone.
That’s why the debut of a website and a campaign reminding folks we are all in this together is encouraging. The city and county of Santa Fe are collaborating not just to offer useful information residents need in this pandemic but to remind everyone of their common bonds.
In one place, people can find out where to find a test for COVID-19, obtain hours for drive-thru food pantries or other necessary information to help cope. There is information about unemployment benefits or assistance for small businesses — the sort of details that people who are attempting to navigate red tape need to survive economically.
The phrase #AllTogetherSantaFe was put together by the city’s offices of Economic Development, Tourism and Community Services, working with the county Economic Development folks. There’s a website, www.alltogethersantafe.org, which will be useful in the days and weeks ahead.
It’s a local offshoot of the state’s #AllTogetherNM campaign — with essential information people need to navigate these tough times. The website launched last week, with a Spanish-language version, www.todosjuntossantafe.org.
The idea is to make it easier for people to gather information. There are pages for businesses, workers, the community and an all-important health and wellness link. There’s also a link to “help out,” showing us how we can aid our neighbors. If you know of a group that needs to be added to the list, there’s a way to do that as well.
For parents helping their children navigate distance learning at home, the community link is useful. In addition to having information from Santa Fe Public Schools, there are connections to Scholastic’s Learn-At-Home Program, the many free lessons of the Khan Academy and the Outschool Free Online Academy. There are many opportunities to learn, in other words, even in this less-than-perfect world.
The health and wellness button takes a user to important information about the pandemic, including what to do if you are worried about infecting anyone else. There are connections to the New Mexico Department of Health, as well as the World Health Organization and its COVID-19 information center. These links should help people avoid misinformation from friends or family — it's possible to hear directly from the scientists themselves.
The wellness portion comes with links to free streaming workouts. This is a stressful time. Going without exercise is another way to increase stress. Again, people can add their own resources — perhaps local fitness trainers could post classes.
Altogether, there is a trove of information that can help people find what they need to conduct their lives under current conditions. We might be alone in our homes, whether truly by ourselves or with family members or housemates. But people can be together online, using this resource to navigate the new normal.
Visit www.alltogethersantafe.org. Follow the links. See what you learn, and when you’re done, suggest more resources to add. After all, we are in this together.
