The death of Nathan Gray — a cyclist fatally struck Aug. 1 by a driver on Old Pecos Trail — is heartbreaking. And all too common.
Gray sustained serious injuries and fell into a coma from which he never woke after he was hit by the motorist. The 49-year-old died Aug. 3.
The day he was hit just happened to be his 23rd wedding anniversary. He and his wife, Sarah, are the parents of five children.
His kids will spend the rest of their lives missing their dad, whether on special occasions — a wedding, the birth of a grandchild — or during the ordinary moments of a family barbecue or watching a movie together. His wife lost her beloved and must cope with becoming the sole financial support of her family.
Police said the driver who hit Gray just after 6 a.m. did not stop, turning a tragic accident into a crime. Two weeks later, the coward has not come forward to admit culpability. Santa Fe police need the community’s assistance to find the driver. Anyone with information can call crash investigator Officer Jeremy Duran at 505-603-1545.
Friends have organized a GoFundMe for the family, hoping to raise $50,000 for immediate expenses and to help the family remain in their home. So far, almost $20,000 has been donated at bit.ly/3KGVRhx.
Neither financial help nor an arrest in the case can change this reality: What should have been a day of celebration — 23 years of marriage is quite an achievement — became a day of tragedy.
We can all do our part to ensure no other families have to suffer this way. Sharing the roads with bicycles is the law. A driver in a car or truck is supposed to follow behind a cyclist from a safe distance. Crowding cyclists or trying to hurry them along is against the law. Their speed may be lower than the posted limit, but bikes have every bit as much right to the road as a car or truck.
Being more careful while driving — watching for cyclists, passing carefully and otherwise taking care to avoid collisions — is an individual action each driver can take. More broadly, governments must continue efforts to build trails, connect them and create protected bike lanes on roads to keep cyclists safe. That’s a challenge, given the state of the roads in New Mexico.
A law firm’s review of 10 years of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed New Mexico is the seventh-most dangerous state in which to be a cyclist. That was figured by calculating which states have the highest percentage of cyclist deaths according to their population. With 2.91 bicyclist deaths per 100,000 — 23% higher than the national average — New Mexico made the top 10. The worst state for a cyclist was Florida, with 6.18 deaths per 100,000 people.
These deaths can be prevented, and yes, money has to be spent to enforce traffic laws — ticketing speeders, careless drivers and even reprimanding reckless cyclists who ignore the rules of the road and put themselves and others at risk. State laws can be improved as well. New Mexico is one of just 11 states without a safe passing law to protect people on bikes. Other states also raise awareness with “Share the Road” license plates, reminding motorists to make room for cyclists. New Mexico doesn’t have such an initiative. We need one.
Ensuring safety on the road for all forms of traffic must be a higher priority for both individuals and governments. Making our roads safer is the best way to honor those we have lost. And so it must be for Nathan Gray, whose family, friends and city have suffered a loss that cannot be repaired.