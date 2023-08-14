The death of Nathan Gray — a cyclist fatally struck Aug. 1 by a driver on Old Pecos Trail — is heartbreaking. And all too common.

Gray sustained serious injuries and fell into a coma from which he never woke after he was hit by the motorist. The 49-year-old died Aug. 3.

The day he was hit just happened to be his 23rd wedding anniversary. He and his wife, Sarah, are the parents of five children.

Recommended for you