Choosing a new school board member to replace District 4 representative and Vice President Rudy Garcia will be tough.

That’s because five community members — serious, qualified and curious all — are being considered for the seat, which represents much of the south side of Santa Fe. Garcia resigned earlier this year to concentrate on his health. About 18 months remain in his term.

Beginning at 5 p.m. today, the district will hold a special meeting to interview the candidates at the Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St.

