Choosing a new school board member to replace District 4 representative and Vice President Rudy Garcia will be tough.
That’s because five community members — serious, qualified and curious all — are being considered for the seat, which represents much of the south side of Santa Fe. Garcia resigned earlier this year to concentrate on his health. The new member will be appointed to finish the 18 months left on Garcia’s term.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the district will hold a special meeting to interview the candidates at the Educational Services Center, 610 Alta Vista St.
Having five serious candidates is somewhat unusual when selecting school board members, whether because of a midterm opening or election.
Often, only one or two candidates will apply for an open seat. School board members run for election or reelection unopposed.
It’s as though voters are preoccupied with more high-profile races — for president, governor or city offices — and fail to pay attention to elections where their votes can make a big difference.
Both current school board President Kate Noble, District 3, and Sascha Guinn Anderson, District 5, lacked opposition in November when they won their elections. Noble was finishing her first term, and Anderson had been appointed to the board in September.
That can be dangerous, as witnessed by successful efforts in other parts of the country to seat extremists on local school boards. We have been fortunate in Santa Fe that our local board is not seeking to interfere in how teachers run their classrooms, going so far as to forbid unicorns or rainbow flags.
The Santa Fe board didn’t ignore prudent mask mandates from the state or seek to persuade others to avoid COVID-19 vaccinations, as happened elsewhere. Our board members aren’t seeking to silence transgender or gay students and still back science-based sex education.
Members do their jobs — pass the budget and hire the superintendent to set policy — while avoiding pointless controversies that are dividing districts across the county.
Now they need to choose a fifth member to help guide the district.
As always, big challenges face public education with the school year right around the corner.
Improving academic achievement always must be front and center. Recruiting and keeping teachers is a top priority, with the district working to expand housing options and ensure salaries remain competitive. Every year, the board must approve the budget, and making the columns balance can be difficult when enrollment begins to decline.
It’s a big job, and while interviewing the candidates, we hope current board members ask pointed questions about what sort of time commitments applicants will make. District 4 — where so many thousands of Santa Fe’s children live — deserves an active representative.
The five being interviewed include former City Councilor and Boys and Girls Club executive Roman “Tiger” Abeyta; State Land Office Executive Assistant John A. Baca; Regulation and Licensing Department Chief Information Officer Juan Blea; retired educator Alba Blondis; and longtime school district volunteer and senior account and resources manager Jodie Wheeler. It’s a group of people with experience and knowledge to contribute to district operations. Already, they have helped their community by making sure the board has a choice when selecting Garcia’s replacement.