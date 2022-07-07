Gathering as a community is not something Americans can take for granted. Not after months of pandemic isolation and too-frequent incidents of gun violence in public spaces.
Today, joining with our neighbors is a gift — one we appreciate. These times as a community are precious, as we saw on Monday for the Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza during the day and fireworks celebration in the evening.
We were fortunate. Think of a different Fourth of July event, this one in a Chicago suburb, where people gathered to cheer a parade celebrating the independence of our nation. Bullets rained down, leaving seven people dead, including the parents of an orphaned toddler.
No place is safe.
Mass shootings occur at movie theaters, churches, synagogues, schools, concerts, nightclubs, grocery stores, parades and on and on and on.
Guns do not make us safer.
So far in 2022, the United States has seen more than 300 mass shootings. The killings at the Highland Park, Ill., parade weren’t even the only mass shooting on the Fourth of July. Over the long weekend, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 14 — with a mass shooting defined as one in which four or more people are injured or killed, not counting the shooter.
This craziness stalking our nation — and it is uniquely American — will run its course someday. The slaughter cannot continue.
Americans may be free to carry guns, but as a result, they are far from free to go about their business without looking over their shoulders. It is unsettling to always be checking for exits and hiding places, or gazing up at roofs to spot would-be killers. Bulletproof backpacks should not be on the list for back-to-school supplies.
Yet here we are, unsafe and unsettled and wondering when — not if — the next shooting will happen.
Guns do not make us safer.
On Monday evening, as day turned to dusk before the fireworks show, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was doing what politicians do when large crowds gather. She was meeting people, having her photograph taken with constituents and listening to their concerns. It was a happy, festive crowd, not a gun in sight. The governor even managed to bust a move as the band played a cumbia, dancing alone and with an elderly woman. In high heels, no less. She was enjoying the moment.
Earlier that day, the governor had visited Corrales for the village Independence Day parade. It’s campaign season, and parades in 2022 will be longer than usual as politicians reach out to potential voters.
Unlike Santa Fe, guns were present in Corrales, cradled in holsters — open carry is legal in New Mexico — and worn by various men along the parade route. Also at the event was a gun-toting man who apparently belongs to the New Mexico Civil Guard, a self-described militia. Wearing the gun was a statement in itself, but he also took time out to heckle the governor.
Lujan Grisham’s Republican opponent, Mark Ronchetti, also was making the rounds over the long Fourth of July weekend, with stops in Los Lunas and Rio Rancho. The occasional heckler would shout out: “Hey weatherman, which way is the wind blowing?” and the like.
Any open-carry enthusiasts on a parade route were more inclined to cheer the Republican, but that doesn’t make carrying weapons in public any better. Guns don’t belong in crowds.
They are unnecessary accessories. Elected officials and candidates don’t need to see people packing heat and stalking them while heckling. Our coming together safely is precious. Every shooting, every gun brandished, every intrusion of violence, we lose more of what binds us. The people in Highland Park likely won’t be comfortable at a parade any time soon — if ever.
This campaign season, leave the guns at home. Heckle if you must; that’s part and parcel of political spectacle. But let candidates and the people in the crowds enjoy time and space where weapons are absent.
Remember, just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.